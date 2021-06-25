Weekend PC Download Deals for June 25: Steam Summer Sale consumes all

It's that time of year again. Valve has kicked in your bedroom door and an avalanche of deals have come flooding in. You've saved your pennies for such an occasion, but you may not have been ready for this many deals. We're here to spotlight some of the games worth checking out. Just be aware that there are a lot.

Elsewhere, GOG.com has its own Summer Sale and that one's not over yet! In fact, it's taken its existing deals and added Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. On top of that, GOG is giving away the Shadowrun Trilogy for free! Plus, the Humble Store has the best of sandbox games (including Hitman 3), Fanatical has the best from Sega, Sonic Mania is free on the Epic Games Store, and various retailers have discounts on Nier Replicant.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Assassin's Creed Rogue, South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass, Murder By Numbers, Those Who Remain, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, XING: The Land Beyond, Remothered: Tormented Edition, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Truberbrook, Thief, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Rayman Legends, For Honor, IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz Edition, and Train Fever. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SAVENOW to save 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of June, select between Civilization 6 Platinum Edition, Secret Neighbor, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, Worms Rumble (w/Legends DLC pack), Going Under, Panzer Paladin, Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Star, Desolate, Ikenfell, Paw Paw Paw, Effie, and Disjunction. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for Omen of Sorrow. Pay more than the average $11.86 for A Knight's Quest and Dangerous Driving. Pay $15 or more to also receive Spelldrifter, World War Z GOTY Edition, and RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures. These activate on the Epic Games Store.

Or pay $1 for Her Majesty's SPIFFING. Pay more than the average $4.71 fo Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, Lumino City, The Ship Complete Pack, and Master Reboot. Pay more than $10 to also receive a 1-month Old School RuneScape membership. DRMs vary.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

The Steam Summer Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals and some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments, but for now, we're cracking our knuckles and listing as much as we can with the time available to us! Here we go!

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.