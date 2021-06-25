Weekend PC Download Deals for June 25: Steam Summer Sale consumes all

It's that time of year again. Valve has kicked in your bedroom door and an avalanche of deals have come flooding in. You've saved your pennies for such an occasion, but you may not have been ready for this many deals. We're here to spotlight some of the games worth checking out. Just be aware that there are a lot.
Elsewhere, GOG.com has its own Summer Sale and that one's not over yet! In fact, it's taken its existing deals and added Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition. On top of that, GOG is giving away the Shadowrun Trilogy for free! Plus, the Humble Store has the best of sandbox games (including Hitman 3), Fanatical has the best from Sega, Sonic Mania is free on the Epic Games Store, and various retailers have discounts on Nier Replicant.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Sonic Mania - FREE until 7/1
- Horizon Chase Turbo - FREE until 7/1
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Outriders - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Predator Hunting Grounds - $15.59 (48% off)
- Football Manager 2021 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Football Manager 2021 Touch - $9.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of June, select from the following games: South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Assassin's Creed Rogue, South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass, Murder By Numbers, Those Who Remain, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, XING: The Land Beyond, Remothered: Tormented Edition, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Die, Truberbrook, Thief, Tom Clancy's The Division, Steep, Rayman Legends, For Honor, IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz Edition, and Train Fever. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection [Steam] - $22.50 (44% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $25.19 (37% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- Tabletop Simulator [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $15.19 (62% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Prison Architect [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $16.79 (58% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Alien: Isolation Collection [Steam] - $10.99 (78% off)
- Ashwalkers [Steam] - $9.59 (20% off)
- Dreamcast Collection [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
Gamersgate
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $20.88 (65% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.85 (47% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.08 (40% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $13.50 (55% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $11.24 (25% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse [Steam] - $11.24 (44% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $13.12 (47% off)
- Spiritfarer [Steam] - $14.85 (50% off)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens [Steam] - $15.74 (48% off)
GOG.com
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Shadowrun Trilogy - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 6/28)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Disco Elysium - $25.99 (35% off)
- Loop Hero - $9.99 (33% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- THIEF Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- The Medium - $39.99 (20% off)
- Observer: System Redux - $22.49 (25% off)
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition - $22.10 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spiritfarer - $19.79 (34% off)
- Haven - $17.49 (30% off)
- CrossCode - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $22.09 (66% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Diablo + Helfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $12.74 (15% off)
- Blade Runner - $6.69 (33% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance - $7.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear - $4.79 (20% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $13.59 (66% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $14.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $29.39 (40% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- DUSK - $10.99 (45% off)
- AMID EVIL - $10.99 (45% off)
- Carrion - $12.99 (35% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Afterparty - $7.99 (60% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition + Tropico 6: The Llama of Wall Street - $24.74 (45% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter - $3.49 (65% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Mad Max - $4.99 (75% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Pyre - $5.99 (70% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People - $1.49 (90% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - $4.99 (90% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- Quake 4 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- There are over 3,400 deals to be found during the GOG.com Summer Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SAVENOW to save 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online: The Complete Edition - $24.00 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $20.40 (66% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $30.61 (49% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 [STeam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $17.68 (41% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $17.42 (42% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $17.84 (41% off)
- Superliminal [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of June, select between Civilization 6 Platinum Edition, Secret Neighbor, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, Worms Rumble (w/Legends DLC pack), Going Under, Panzer Paladin, Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Star, Desolate, Ikenfell, Paw Paw Paw, Effie, and Disjunction. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Omen of Sorrow. Pay more than the average $11.86 for A Knight's Quest and Dangerous Driving. Pay $15 or more to also receive Spelldrifter, World War Z GOTY Edition, and RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures. These activate on the Epic Games Store.
Or pay $1 for Her Majesty's SPIFFING. Pay more than the average $4.71 fo Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, Lumino City, The Ship Complete Pack, and Master Reboot. Pay more than $10 to also receive a 1-month Old School RuneScape membership. DRMs vary.
- The best of 2K Games is on sale and you can build your own bundle. Save 80% on 3 games, 83% on 4 games, and 85% on 5 games. See the Build Your Own 2K Bundle for the full list of titles.
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Nier Replicant [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sandbox Sale
- Hitman 3 [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Subnautica [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Steam/Epic] - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Long Dark [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.24 (55% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Sandbox Games Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition [UPlay] - $25.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Year 6 [UPlay] - $9.89 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead or Alive 6 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Nioh 2 Complete Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Nioh Complete Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Koei Tecmo Publisher Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $49.16 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's 2K Publisher Sale.
Origin
- Knockout City - $14.99 (25% off)
- Battlefield 4: China Rising - FREE TO OWN!
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Summer Sale
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $12.00 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $6.00 (80% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $3.75 (75% off)
- Steep - $6.00 (80% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: Ezio Auditore Pack - $17.40 (71% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Summer Sale.
Steam
The Steam Summer Sale has begun! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals and some deals are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. If we miss anything egregious, let us know in the comments, but for now, we're cracking our knuckles and listing as much as we can with the time available to us! Here we go!
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Valve Complete Pack - $13.14 (91% off)
- Tell Me Why - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 6/30 @ 11PM PT)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $49.79 (17% off)
- NieR Replicant - $44.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $40.19 (33% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $12.99 (35% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Phantom Abyss [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $11.99 (40% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $17.99 (10% off)
- Outriders - $38.99 (35% off)
- Knockout City - $14.99 (25% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Loop Hero - $9.99 (33% off)
- Hades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Disco Elysium - $25.99 (35% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $26.79 (33% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.80 (63% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $23.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon - $38.99 (35% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [VR headset required] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Maneater - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $34.98 (42% off)
- State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gears Tactics - $23.99 (60% off)
- Gears 5 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Black Mesa - $7.99 (60% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $24.10 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $5.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $14.79 (63% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $75.71 (74% off)
- Apex Legends: Champion Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad - $9.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $20.64 (84% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $49.89 (76% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope + Man of Medan - $23.14 (61% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $19.79 (82% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $14.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction - $5.99 (85% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Summer Bundle - $22.25 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $15.80 (86% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Planet Zoo Premium Edition - $50.73 (47% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Carrion - $12.99 (35% off)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Rust - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stardew Valley - $8.99 (40% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle - $19.52 (44% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 (25% off)
- Baba is You - $11.99 (20% off)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - $4.79 (76% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines Collection - $111.72 (54% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $11.99 (40% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Phasmophobia [Steam Early Access] - $11.89 (15% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Raft [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (40% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Labyrinthine [Steam Early Access] - $7.99 (20% off)
- Democracy 4 [Steam Early Access] - $13.49 (50% off)
- Golf It! [Steam Early Access] - $4.49 (50% off)
- Gunfire Reborn [Steam Early Access] - $9.47 (21% off)
- KartKraft [Steam Early Access] - $6.79 (66% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $10.49 (30% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- What the Golf? - $7.99 (60% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $8.99 (40% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $2.99 (80% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Spiritfarer - $19.79 (34% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $10.00 (75% off)
- Space Engineers - $13.99 (30% off)
- Wreckfest - $14.99 (50% off)
- rFactor 2 - $12.79 (60% off)
- NASCAR Heat 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $14.99 (50% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dead Space Pack - $17.96 (74% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $8.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (75% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- Undertale - $2.99 (70% off)
- Quake Collection - $7.49 (70% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for June 25: Steam Summer Sale consumes all