Sonic Mania is free on Epic Games Store through end of June Now is your chance to pick up one of the best modern Sonic games for free.

If for some reason you have been sleeping under a rock since mid-2017, you may have missed the release of Sonic Mania. A love letter to the high-speed platformers of the past, the game collects everything we love about Sega’s classic blue hedgehog and offers it up in a lovely modern package. Now you have the chance to find out what you missed as Sonic Mania is now available to buy for free through the Epic Games Store through the end of June.

For folks of a certain age, just hearing the name Sonic can awaken many fond memories. If you happened to be into video games in the early 1990s, you’ll know that Sonic the Hedgehog was everywhere. The war between Nintendo and Sega was at its height, with each company pitting its mascot against the other. Nintendo offered its Italian plumber and his adventures in rescuing his girlfriend from an absurd number of kidnappings. Sega, on the other hand, presented Sonic, a blue hedgehog that lived for speed and was cooler than the other side of the pillow.

The first three Sonic the Hedgehog games were an excellent showcase of the power of Sega’s Genesis 16-bit console. Loaded with iconic levels, music, and boss fights, these early Sonic adventures failed to be surpassed by the release that followed. Jumping forward to 2017, a new project, dubbed Sonic Mania, was built by Christian Whitehead and members of the Sonic fan community. It received Sega’s blessing and support. It brought the classic feel of the original games into the modern era with stupendous results.

Make sure to log in to the Epic Games Store and browse to the Free Games section before the end of this month and you can get your own copy of Sonic Mania, free to keep forever. Gaming deals don’t get any better than this, so make sure not to miss out.