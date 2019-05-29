Sonic Mania races to EA Origin Access Premier
The latest 2D Sonic game is available now on EA's PC subscription service.
The latest 2D Sonic game is available now on EA's PC subscription service.
If you need to get ready for Borderlands 3, June will be the time to pick up Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for free.
New Sonic Mania Adventures tracks are coming down the pipeline for fans to enjoy.
Classic mascots and animation go together like Sonic and chili dogs.
The two new characters were introduced in the latest trailer for Sonic Mania Plus.
The blue speedster brings nostalgia home in the first episode set in the Sonic Mania Adventure cartoon series.
On this week’s show, things get personal as Joe and John duke it out over Sonic Mania.
Your weekly roundup of the biggest stories in mobile and portable gaming, courtesy of Modojo.
Learn how to unlock the Sonic Mania Debug Mode on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.
Learn how to go fast in Sonic Mania for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.