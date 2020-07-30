Sonic Mania races to EA Origin Access Premier The latest 2D Sonic game is available now on EA's PC subscription service.

The Sonic franchise has been in somewhat of a renaissance as of late. From a successful live-action adaptation, to new installments in both the Team Sonic Racing and Mario & sonic franchises, there seems to be a bit of renewed interest in everybody’s favorite blue hedgehog. Sonic finds himself in the news once again, as it’s been announced that Sonic Mania is coming to Origin Access Premier, EA’s PC subscription service.

Originally released in 2017, Sonic Mania is the most recent 2D platformer in the series. With a retro look that harkens back to the classic titles, Sonic Mania was one of the best received Sonic games in recent years. Following its release, Sonic Mania was ported to a variety of platforms and received additional content by way of the Encore DLC. Those subscribed to EA Origin Access Premier are able to get their hands on the platformer free of charge starting today.

EA Origin Access Premier is the PC equivalent to EA Access. Giving players DLC content, early access to new games, and 10% off of Origin purchases, Origin Access is comparable to subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. The basic plan costs $4.99/month or $29.99/year. The Premier subscription runs for $14.99/month or $99.99/year. Let it be known that players will need to be subscribed to Origin Premier to get access to Sonic Mania. If you’re not signed up for either plan, you can just purchase Sonic Mania outright from the Origin store for $19.99.

It was also announced that popular SEGA titles Two Point Hospital and Endless Legend will soon be making their way to Origin Access Premier soon. We here at Shacknews were big fans of Sonic Mania, as it scored well in our review. For more on the illustrious Sonic the Hedgehog, keep it locked to Shacknews