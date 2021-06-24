Steam Summer Sale 2021 kicks off today, continues into July If you're looking to get some deep discounts on game additions to your Steam library, the next couple weeks of the Steam Summer Sale should help.

We’re in the full sprint through Summer 2021 at this point and it’s getting to be one of those seasons of the year where Steam gives players the opportunity to get some choice games into their library at a bargain. The Steam Summer Sale has arrived and for the next couple weeks, players will be able to enjoy discounts on a lot of new and older titles throughout the Steam storefront, just in time for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Valve announced its Steam Summer Sale 2021 event with a blog post on June 24, 2021. From the same day, June 24, through July 8, 2021, Steam users will be able to check out various discounts throughout the platform’s catalogue. Some of the headliners features Battlefield 5, which 75 percent off, Borderlands 3 at 67 percent off, and if you want to get your Halo on ahead of the launch of Halo Infinite later this year, the Master Chief Collection is featured for 50 percent off.

The Steam Summer Sale is back! ☀ Now through July 8th, browse thousands of deeply-discounted games for savings galore!https://t.co/4TuWeBVo1O#SteamSummerSale pic.twitter.com/my19AtkPlP — Steam (@Steam) June 24, 2021

In addition to those featured items, there are thousands of other games featuring some discounted savings and broken up into various categories for your perusal. There’s also the addition of a number of other goodies alongside this same, such as new animated portraits in the Points Shop to go along with the addition of all-new game profiles. You’ll find the likes of Hades, Cyberpunk 2077, CSGO, and more beloved games featured there with neat Steam cosmetic items to go with them.

Even so, if you just want to get in on the action of the Steam Summer Sale 2021 and fill up your PC library with games you’ve been waiting on, now is the time to do it. Check out the sales while you can and keep your eyes posted here at Shacknews for more deals over the weekend.