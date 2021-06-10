New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Control is Epic Games Store's free game this week

Remedy Entertainment's Control is free to download and own for good on Epic Games Store this week.
Donovan Erskine
1

One of the most enticing aspects of the Epic Games Store is its weekly vault-opening, in which a surprise game is made entirely free for all users for a week. These titles are only downloadable for a 7-day period, but will be owned forever once claimed. Now, EGS is offering up one of the most beloved games in recent years as Control is the Epic Games Store free game of this week.

As they do every week, Epic Games Store didn’t reveal its latest free game until the moment it became available to download. From now until June 17 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, anybody with an Epic Games account can download Control from the Epic Games Store client. Once the game is swapped out next week, you’ll still own it.

It should be noted that this is the base version of Control. That means that you won’t receive any of the DLC or content that was added post-release. Even with that in mind, it’s quite a tasty offer. Control was a Game of the Year contender in 2019, and has been one of the most impressive releases from Remedy Entertainment in many years.

Control is also an excellent game to experience on PC. It’s graphical quality and ray tracing capability make it an excellent showcase for mid to higher-end PCs. Even if you don’t have the room to install Control on your computer right now, you can claim the offer, and then make room and install it whenever you get the chance to do so.

Control is this week’s free Epic Games Store download, and will be available until June 17. Epic Games Store continues to entice players by offering some of the best games out there at zero cost. To keep up with the weekly titles coming out of the vault, stay tuned to Shacknews’ Epic Games Store topic page.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

