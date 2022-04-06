New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Remedy Entertainment to remake Max Payne 1 & 2 in Rockstar partnership

The studio behind Control is returning to the Max Payne series with remakes of the first two games.
Donovan Erskine
2

Remedy Entertainment is most known today for its work on games like Control and Quantum Break, but will soon be returning to Max Payne, the series that first put it on the map in the early 2000s. Remedy has announced that it’s partnered with Rockstar Games to remake Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne.

Remedy Entertainment announced its partnership with Rockstar Games and the upcoming Max Payne remakes in a post to its official website on April 6.

Developing...

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

