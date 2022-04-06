Remedy Entertainment to remake Max Payne 1 & 2 in Rockstar partnership The studio behind Control is returning to the Max Payne series with remakes of the first two games.

Remedy Entertainment is most known today for its work on games like Control and Quantum Break, but will soon be returning to Max Payne, the series that first put it on the map in the early 2000s. Remedy has announced that it’s partnered with Rockstar Games to remake Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne.

Remedy Entertainment announced its partnership with Rockstar Games and the upcoming Max Payne remakes in a post to its official website on April 6.

We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games.



Read the full press release here: https://t.co/gx9tuH425j — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) April 6, 2022

Developing...