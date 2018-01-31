Max Payne 2 mod makes it more like Max Payne 3

Max Payne 3 may have strayed too far from the series' roots for some fans' liking, but at least one thought it introduced a few cool new tricks. A new Max Payne 2 mod adds in bits and pieces lifted from MP3, some of which you may be happier to see than others, including splicing bits of player-controlled action into cutscenes, adding the 'Last Stand' chance, arming Max with close-range execution kills, and cutting his inventory down to three weapon slots.