Rockstar announces Max Payne 3 10th anniversary soundtrack in digital & vinyl It's been 10 years since Max Payne 3 launched, and Rockstar is celebrating with the announcement of an upcoming anniversary soundtrack.

Max Payne 3 came out on May 15, 2022. It’s been around 10 years since the game brought us some of the best 3rd-person gunplay and an incredibly intense cap to the pain pill-popping hardboiled detective’s story. More than just a great shooter that innovated the bullet-time slow-motion mechanic, it had an incredible soundtrack, and Rockstar is celebrating by putting a special edition of that soundtrack out soon in both digital and vinyl editions.

Rockstar announced Max Payne 3 - The Official Soundtrack (Anniversary Edition) via a Rockstar Wire post today, ahead of the game’s anniversary this weekend. Coming in both digital and limited-edition vinyl versions, the Max Payne 3 10-year anniversary soundtrack features the wide-range of evocative music found throughout the game, including the iconic track TEARS by HEALTH. The soundtrack also debuts previously unreleased tracks that were created for, but not ultimately included in the final game. Rockstar didn’t have a release date for the anniversary soundtrack, but promised that further details are coming soon.

Max Payne 3 follows Max's splintered journey from New Jersey to Brazil, gunning down swaths of mafia, gangs, and other thugs along the way and scored by an excellent soundtrack coming in a 10th anniversary release on vinyl and digital formats.

Max Payne 3 was a stunning, if not slightly problematic in retrospect, bookend to the trilogy of Max Payne games. With his life in shambles and little left to lose, Max ends up in a bodyguard gig alongside fellow former cop Raul Passos in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Angry, drugged-up white guy gunning his way through poverty-stricken favelas and airports aside, Max Payne 3 was still incredibly innovative for its pulse-pounding story, dramatic gunplay, and refinement of Bullet Time, the slow-motion mechanic for which the franchise was known. Guiding all of this was the incredible soundtrack by Rockstar and Los Angeles noise band HEALTH.

With the 10th anniversary of Max Payne coming up this weekend and remakes of the first two games from both Remedy and Rockstar already confirmed, it’s a good time to be a fan of the franchise. Stay tuned for more details on the Max Payne 3 10th anniversary soundtrack and its availability in both vinyl and digital as they become available.