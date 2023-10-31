New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake have entered 'production readiness stage'

Remedy Games shared updates on the Max Payne remakes, Control 2, and other projects on its slate.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Remedy Entertainment
3

With Alan Wake 2 only just having dropped and caught a lot of our collective attention, it might be easy to forget Remedy has a lot of other irons in the fire, but it was happy to share an update on a few of those projects recently. Reportedly, the Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake has now entered a “production readiness stage,” likely meaning the game has moved past concept phase and into either early production or pre-production. Either way, Remedy claims the remake is moving as intended alongside updates on other projects.

Remedy shared this big update on its upcoming games in a recent investor relations report on its Q3 2023 earnings results. There, in the press release, Remedy spoke to the latest details on the Max Payne Remake, Control 2, and other codenamed projects:

Alan Wake wandering through city streets with a gun in Alan Wake 2
With Alan Wake 2 only just having dropped, it might be easy to forget Remedy has a lot of other irons in the fire, but it was happy to share an update on a few of those projects recently.
Source: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy goes on to share more updates on its other projects in the report as well. Control 2 is still in a proof-of-concept stage. A co-op multiplayer shooter codenamed Condor has moved past its proof-of-concept and is in production readiness stage alongside Max Payne. Finally, Codename Vanguard is another game that is still in proof-of-concept stage as Remedy sorts out what it wants to do with the game alongside its publisher.

Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake was announced as a collaboration between Rockstar and Remedy in April 2022. The game is likely to be a ways off, given Alan Wake 2 just came out and Remedy is working on so many other things. Nonetheless, projects seem to be moving along nicely for the developer. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 31, 2023 11:42 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake have entered 'production readiness stage'

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 31, 2023 12:55 PM

      There was a brief period of time when I was excited for these Max Payne remakes, but after Control and more specifically Alan Wake 2, I'd much rather have Control 2 or even an Alex Casey game from Remedy next.

      • shred. legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 31, 2023 1:35 PM

        Likewise. Granted I played through MP and MP2 at least 3-4 times in the years after they came out so I feel like I have the game memorized, but I'm sure nostalgia will get me to play these again. The paper particle effects in control got me reminiscing hard about MP.

    • Rag and Bone Man legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 31, 2023 1:05 PM

      Needs Max Payne Kung Fu mod

    • Toraz Chryx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 31, 2023 1:07 PM

      I was already so far past the point of no return I couldn't even remember what it looked like when I had passed it.

Hello, Meet Lola