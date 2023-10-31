Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake have entered 'production readiness stage' Remedy Games shared updates on the Max Payne remakes, Control 2, and other projects on its slate.

With Alan Wake 2 only just having dropped and caught a lot of our collective attention, it might be easy to forget Remedy has a lot of other irons in the fire, but it was happy to share an update on a few of those projects recently. Reportedly, the Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake has now entered a “production readiness stage,” likely meaning the game has moved past concept phase and into either early production or pre-production. Either way, Remedy claims the remake is moving as intended alongside updates on other projects.

Remedy shared this big update on its upcoming games in a recent investor relations report on its Q3 2023 earnings results. There, in the press release, Remedy spoke to the latest details on the Max Payne Remake, Control 2, and other codenamed projects:

Max Payne 1 & 2 remake progressed into the production readiness stage. We have gained clarity on the style and scope of the game, and we have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it. With these accomplishments, we are excited about the project and its future success.

Source: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy goes on to share more updates on its other projects in the report as well. Control 2 is still in a proof-of-concept stage. A co-op multiplayer shooter codenamed Condor has moved past its proof-of-concept and is in production readiness stage alongside Max Payne. Finally, Codename Vanguard is another game that is still in proof-of-concept stage as Remedy sorts out what it wants to do with the game alongside its publisher.

Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake was announced as a collaboration between Rockstar and Remedy in April 2022. The game is likely to be a ways off, given Alan Wake 2 just came out and Remedy is working on so many other things. Nonetheless, projects seem to be moving along nicely for the developer. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates.