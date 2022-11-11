Streaming viewership declined in Q3 despite an increased output Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming saw a collective viewership decrease in Q3.

Streamlabs has released its analytics report for Q3 2022, taking a look at the top streaming platforms and how they performed over that period of time. This time around, there was an increase in hours streamed across Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming, but the platforms collectively saw a drop in viewership.

The Q3 streaming report was shared today on the Streamlabs website. It’s here that the company reports a 19% decrease overall in hours watched among top streaming platforms. Of the major players, Facebook Gaming had the roughest go at it. Streamlabs reports that Facebook Gaming saw its lowest viewership in two years during Q3 following a 34% drop from the previous quarter. The report goes on to state that a total of 260 million hours were streamed in Q3, a slight increase from the 220 million that was streamed in Q2.

Breaking the data down by specific platform, Twitch saw 5.7 billion hours in viewership in Q3, which is almost right on par with the 5.6 billion hours viewed in Q2. That said, this does represent a small decline in year-over-year comparisons. YouTube came in at 1.17 billion hours watched during the quarter, also improving from the 1.13 billion hours posted in Q2. As with Twitch, YouTube saw a slight decline in viewership year-over-year.

As the peak pandemic streaming boom moves further and further into the past, it’s been interesting to monitor both streamer and viewer habits. The major platforms continue to compete intensely, locking down exclusive talent and pushing new features. For more on the world of streaming and its biggest players, Shacknews is your place.