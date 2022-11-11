Baldur's Gate 3's will get release date news in December Larian Studios plans to reveal a bunch of new features for Baldur's Gate 3 in December, and news on the game's release will be part of it.

We’ve been waiting quite a long time to see when Baldur’s Gate 3 will finally be coming and, by all indications, it seems like the wait will end in 2023. When exactly in 2023 remains to be seen, but Larian Studios has shared that a big update coming in December will share more details about that release date. We’ll also be getting a bunch of new features and content for the game as it continues on through Early Access.

Larian announced its ambitions for Baldur’s Gate 3’s December update via a dev blog post on Steam on November 10, 2022. According to the announcement, a December update is coming to bring a number of new features to the game before the year is out. With Act 2 and 3 being “actively playtested,” the team is about ready to settle release date discussions, and we should get to hear news that will narrow down the 2023 release window alongside the December update.

Larian Studios let viewers see behind-the-scenes mo-cap for the animation capture of Baldur's Gate 3, including a descending stab a rogue might use.

Source: Larian Studios

In addition to the release date news, Larian Studios hopes that the new features coming in December will entice players to re-explore the beginning of the game again.

“Our goal is for even the players who have repeated Act 1 over and over again for hundreds of hours to feel like there’s a whole new experience in store for them at launch,” Larian said in its dev blog.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in development for quite a few years. There was a time when the game was expected to launch in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic mucked up things for Larian as it did for many worldwide. It was officially pushed back to 2023 earlier this year, but now it seems we’ll finally see some word on when exactly to expect it.

As we await Baldur’s Gate 3’s December update and release date, stay tuned for more news and updates on the game right here at Shacknews.