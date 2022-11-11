Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Baldur's Gate 3's will get release date news in December

Larian Studios plans to reveal a bunch of new features for Baldur's Gate 3 in December, and news on the game's release will be part of it.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Larian Studios
4

We’ve been waiting quite a long time to see when Baldur’s Gate 3 will finally be coming and, by all indications, it seems like the wait will end in 2023. When exactly in 2023 remains to be seen, but Larian Studios has shared that a big update coming in December will share more details about that release date. We’ll also be getting a bunch of new features and content for the game as it continues on through Early Access.

Larian announced its ambitions for Baldur’s Gate 3’s December update via a dev blog post on Steam on November 10, 2022. According to the announcement, a December update is coming to bring a number of new features to the game before the year is out. With Act 2 and 3 being “actively playtested,” the team is about ready to settle release date discussions, and we should get to hear news that will narrow down the 2023 release window alongside the December update.

An actor in mo-cap helping capture animations for Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios let viewers see behind-the-scenes mo-cap for the animation capture of Baldur's Gate 3, including a descending stab a rogue might use.
Source: Larian Studios

In addition to the release date news, Larian Studios hopes that the new features coming in December will entice players to re-explore the beginning of the game again.

“Our goal is for even the players who have repeated Act 1 over and over again for hundreds of hours to feel like there’s a whole new experience in store for them at launch,” Larian said in its dev blog.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in development for quite a few years. There was a time when the game was expected to launch in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic mucked up things for Larian as it did for many worldwide. It was officially pushed back to 2023 earlier this year, but now it seems we’ll finally see some word on when exactly to expect it.

As we await Baldur’s Gate 3’s December update and release date, stay tuned for more news and updates on the game right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  November 11, 2022 8:40 AM
    November 11, 2022 8:40 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Baldur's Gate 3's will get release date news in December

    November 11, 2022 9:14 AM
      November 11, 2022 9:14 AM

      This is quietly probably my 2nd most anticipated game next year? Only behind Diablo 4? And its probably only behind becuase it doesnt get much press/publicity.... but man I cant wait...

      November 11, 2022 10:14 AM
        November 11, 2022 10:14 AM

        I loved BG1 and BG2. Is this a proper sequel or one of those low budget kick starter games?

        • JohnnyChugs
          November 11, 2022 10:24 AM

          It's a licensed sequel being made by Larian Studios who made Divitiy: Original Sin 2, widely considered to be one of the best RPGs of the last five years.

    November 11, 2022 10:49 AM
      November 11, 2022 10:49 AM

      Yessssss. I’m looking forward to very few games more than this. VERY few.

