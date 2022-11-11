FTX crypto exchange files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sam Bankman-Fried also stepped down as FTX CEO as John J. Ray III takes over during the bankruptcy process.

It was a calamitous week for cryptocurrency exchange company FTX, and it seems to be getting even worse as the company looks to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company announced its filing recently, and as it enters the process, CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is also stepping down from the role. He will be replaced by John J. Ray III, who will oversee the company through the bankruptcy process.

The filing and CEO swap were announced by FTX in a statement posted on the company’s Twitter on November 11, 2022. According to the filing, the company will voluntarily commence proceedings related to chapter 11 bankruptcy, including the “process to review and monetize assets for benefit of global stakeholders.”

FTX shared its official statement on beginning chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings alongside replacing former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried with John J. Ray III for the transition.

Source: Twitter

In stepping into the CEO role in place of Bankman-Fried, John Ray III shared a statement that he hopes the bankruptcy process will provide peace of mind to shareholders.

“The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide the FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders,” Ray said in his statement. “The FTX Group has valuable assets that can only be effectively administered in an organized, joint process. I want to ensure every employee, customer, creditor, contract party, stockholder, investor, governmental authority and other stakeholder that we are going to conduct this effort with diligence, thoroughness and transparency.”

FTX has been in dire straits for a while now. This week began with Binance looking like it might bail the company out with an acquisition of FTX, but then Binance backed out of a deal completely. This led to Sam Bankman-Fried then issuing a public apology in an address of FTX’s liquidity.

With this move into chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, it looks like FTX at the end of its rope. Stay tuned as we continue to follow-up with further information and updates.