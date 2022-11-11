NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis on Arcade1Up's NFL Blitz, his legacy & football today We recently got to chat with Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis about Arcade1Up's NFL Blitz, the sport today, and his accomplishments.

Arcade1Up and the NFL went all out with the creation of the NFL Blitz home arcade machine. Not only does it feature the original NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz ’99, and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition, but the NFL also supplied a number of football Hall-of-Famers who were prominent at the time the games came out. Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, and more have helped rep the new cabinet, and in celebration of its release, we got to talk with former Denver Broncos running back and two-time Super Bowl champion Terrell Davis about the game and other topics of interest.

For Davis, it’s both incredible and surreal to see NFL Blitz back in action for a new generation. It’s still out of the ordinary in his opinion to be able to play himself in a popular video game. More than that, it was incredibly cool to Davis to be able to get back together with friends and rivals like Sanders and Rice to be able to support the launch of this cabinet. Davis spoke to being able to share the game with his kids, which led to a short and fun aside in which we informed him that Bo Jackson had never taken the opportunity to play himself in Tecmo Bowl.

We also got to talk about Terrell Davis’s impact on the game as a stat leader, Super Bowl champion, and eventual NFL Hall-of-Famer. We’re on the 25th anniversary since Terrell Davis helped the Denver Broncos achieve a Super Bowl Victory alongside coach Mike Shanahan, QB John Elway, and tight end Shannon Sharpe. Davis spoke to getting back together with many of his teammates to celebrate the victory. Despite being a leading player of the era, Davis also shares quite a bit of humbleness about his place in the game and on the team, as well as some thoughts on the current-day state of his college alumni, Georgia, and its football program.

The Arcade1Up NFL Blitz arcade machine is available for order now at a retail price of $599.99 USD. Want more interviews like this? Be sure to check out our YouTube channels at Shacknews and GamerHubTV where you can check out our latest video reviews, gameplay, interviews, unboxings, and plenty more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.