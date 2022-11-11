Unboxing & Review: Dragonflight Epic Edition Collector's Set We got our hands on the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Collector's Set and unboxed it for your viewing pleasure.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the latest expansion of the popular MMO. Adding new locations, creatures, and other content for players to explore, Dragonflight is set to launch at the end of the month. Ahead of that launch, Shacknews was sent the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Epic Edition Collector’s Set, and we recorded a full unboxing.

Shacknews head of video and resident WoW expert Greg Burke unboxed the Dragonflight Epic Edition Collector’s Set in a new video. The massive box sports colorful artwork that appropriately depicts an ancient carving of a dragon. Inside we find a handful of premium goodies for World of Warcraft fans to enjoy. This includes the Art of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight book, which features concept art of the Dragon Isles and the new creatures and characters introduced in the expansion. It also provides insight into the artist’s thought process when crafting the world of Dragonflight.

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Epic Edition Collector’s Set also comes with a mousepad, five large dragon pins, and a quick start guide. The set also comes with some digital goodies and cosmetics, which are shown on a card in the box.

With Dragonflight marking a new era of World of Warcraft, you can expect to see more coverage of the new content here on Shacknews. If you enjoyed the unboxing, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for similar content.