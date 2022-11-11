Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Unboxing & Review: Dragonflight Epic Edition Collector's Set

We got our hands on the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Collector's Set and unboxed it for your viewing pleasure.
Donovan Erskine
1

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the latest expansion of the popular MMO. Adding new locations, creatures, and other content for players to explore, Dragonflight is set to launch at the end of the month. Ahead of that launch, Shacknews was sent the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Epic Edition Collector’s Set, and we recorded a full unboxing.

Shacknews head of video and resident WoW expert Greg Burke unboxed the Dragonflight Epic Edition Collector’s Set in a new video. The massive box sports colorful artwork that appropriately depicts an ancient carving of a dragon. Inside we find a handful of premium goodies for World of Warcraft fans to enjoy. This includes the Art of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight book, which features concept art of the Dragon Isles and the new creatures and characters introduced in the expansion. It also provides insight into the artist’s thought process when crafting the world of Dragonflight.

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Epic Edition Collector’s Set also comes with a mousepad, five large dragon pins, and a quick start guide. The set also comes with some digital goodies and cosmetics, which are shown on a card in the box.

With Dragonflight marking a new era of World of Warcraft, you can expect to see more coverage of the new content here on Shacknews. If you enjoyed the unboxing, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for similar content.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

