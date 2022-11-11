Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 11: Capcom Singles Day sale

I'll file this under "Things I learned today." Did anyone know that today is Singles Day in China? It's a day dedicated to the unmarried folk out there, whether by choice or otherwise. Of course, just because you're single doesn't mean you don't have friends, which is why you should grab a few and dive into this Capcom Singles Day sale over on Steam. Pick up the Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak expansion combo pack and jump into a quest today.
Elsewhere, you might have heard that Rogue Legacy 2 is headed to Nintendo Switch. Well, it's 20 percent off right now on Steam and the Epic Games Store, so if you want to dive into one of our favorite games of the year, be sure to dive in.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Alba: A Wildfire Adventure - FREE until 11/17
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - FREE until 11/17
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $19.79 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 - $19.79 (67% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Adios, Hypnospace Outlaw, Nanotale: Typing Chronicles, Mutazione, TombStar, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition, Learning Factory, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure, The Darkside Detective, Space Hulk Tactics, MudRunner, Calico, Old School Musical, The Wild Eight, Not Tonight, and Family Man. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.59 (21% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $29.49 (41% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $17.39 (42% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $44.79 (68% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $18.59 (69% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Steam] - $17.59 (56% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.79 (87% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- The Walking Dead Seasons 1+2 + 400 Days [Steam] - $1.00 (96% off)
Gamebillet
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $39.38 (21% off)
- Digimon Survive [Steam] - $40.90 (32% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $17.39 (57% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $24.79 (59% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $29.95 (40% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $27.95 (44% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $10.53 (58% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [Ubisoft] - $16.00 (73% off)
Gamersgate
- Necromunda: Hired Gun [Steam] - $18.39 (54% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.44 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition [Steam] - $12.27 (73% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $4.49 (78% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $4.49 (78% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $4.49 (78% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $3.74 (81% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $2.99 (93% off)
GamesPlanet
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.99 (15% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $4.75 (68% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.50 (50% off)
- Monopoly Plus [Ubisoft] - $5.75 (62% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.99 (60% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming! (Must claim before 12/14)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale 2 Complete - $4.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Stellaris - $7.99 (80% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.69 (83% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code NOV16 to save 16% off all purchases. Restrictions apply.
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $34.71 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $17.22 (71% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $33.99 (15% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $58.79 (16% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 [Steam] - $50.99 (15% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $33.59 (16% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R [Steam] - $41.99 (16% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium [Steam] - $26.09 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $25.80 (78% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Hell Let Loose, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition, Roboquest, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice, Eldest Souls, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and UnMetal. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Use the promo code HOLIDAY22 to reduce the cost of your annual membership to $89.
Pay $1 for Spacecom and Anomaly Game Collection. Pay more than the average $13.33 to get Tower 57, Beat Cop, and This War of Mine: Complete Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Moonlighter Complete Edition, Children of Morta Complete Edition, South of the Circle, and Frostpunk GOTY Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Lovers x Fighters Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Injustice 2 [Steam] - $4.99 (90% off)
- House Party [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Tacoma [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Gone Home [Steam] - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Lovers x Fighters Sale.
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
Steam
- Capcom Singles Day
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $39.89 (43% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition - $25.92 (65% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Singles Day Sale.
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $32.99 (45% off)
- F1 Manager 2022 - $35.74 (35% off)
- Rollerdrome - $19.79 (34% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination - $11.99 (70% off)
- Squad - $37.49 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/13 @ 1PM PT)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One - $20.24 (55% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $23.99 (70% off)
- Unpacking - $13.99 (30% off)
- Bugsnax - $9.99 (60% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- GreedFall - $12.24 (65% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam Early Access] - $10.39 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $29.77 (86% off)
- Astroneer - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed - $14.99 (70% off)
- Hunt: Showdown Starter Hunter Edition - $29.74 (40% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $19.99 (50% off)
- Postal 4: No Regerts - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Postal Package - $2.41 (90% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $8.99 (70% off)
- Eastward - $14.99 (40% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Tacoma - $2.99 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
