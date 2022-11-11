Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 11: Capcom Singles Day sale

I'll file this under "Things I learned today." Did anyone know that today is Singles Day in China? It's a day dedicated to the unmarried folk out there, whether by choice or otherwise. Of course, just because you're single doesn't mean you don't have friends, which is why you should grab a few and dive into this Capcom Singles Day sale over on Steam. Pick up the Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak expansion combo pack and jump into a quest today.

Elsewhere, you might have heard that Rogue Legacy 2 is headed to Nintendo Switch. Well, it's 20 percent off right now on Steam and the Epic Games Store, so if you want to dive into one of our favorite games of the year, be sure to dive in.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of November, select from the following games: The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Adios, Hypnospace Outlaw, Nanotale: Typing Chronicles, Mutazione, TombStar, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition, Learning Factory, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure, The Darkside Detective, Space Hulk Tactics, MudRunner, Calico, Old School Musical, The Wild Eight, Not Tonight, and Family Man. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code NOV16 to save 16% off all purchases. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of November, you'll receive Hell Let Loose, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition, Roboquest, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice, Eldest Souls, Morbid: The Seven Acolytes, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and UnMetal. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Use the promo code HOLIDAY22 to reduce the cost of your annual membership to $89.

Pay $1 for Spacecom and Anomaly Game Collection. Pay more than the average $13.33 to get Tower 57, Beat Cop, and This War of Mine: Complete Edition. Pay $15 or more to also receive Moonlighter Complete Edition, Children of Morta Complete Edition, South of the Circle, and Frostpunk GOTY Edition. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.