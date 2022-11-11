WrestleQuest gets May 2023 release window Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games will be putting players on the path to championship gold in the squared circle in May of next year.

Ever since it was first announced, WrestleQuest has looked like one of the more interesting RPGs coming out of the indie scene. However, the question remained as to when it would actually come out. Now we have a better idea. Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games just dropped a new trailer for WrestleQuest and it ends with word that the game is set to launch in May 2023.

Publisher Skybound Games shared the new WrestleQuest trailer on its YouTube channel on November 10, 2022. It shares a fresh look at the wrestling adventure we’ll go on as we rise from low-level jobber to Heavyweight Champion of the World, and all the top contender spots in between. It also ends in saying that we’ll be able to play the game in May 2023 when it launches. No day is given at this time in the trailer though. We’ll have to wait on the firm release date at a later time.

We’ve been eyeing WrestleQuest since it was announced earlier this year. The team at Mega Cat have had a lot to say about the game and joined us in several interviews, including our Shacknews E6 showcase. However, the team has also kept any sign of a release date well under wraps. Now, we finally have an idea of when WrestleQuest will arrive. It may be well into 2023, but it will make for a solid title to kick off summer gaming in 2023.

There’s plenty more to see between now and May 2023 when WrestleQuest comes out, so stay tuned for further details and updates as they become available. WrestleQuest is curently slated to come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.