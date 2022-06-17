Shacknews E6 2022: WrestleQuest gameplay interview We dive into the beautiful pseudo sport of professional wrestling with the team behind the upcoming turn-based RPG WrestleQuest.

It shouldn't be much of a secret that the Shacknews staff has more than a few professional wrestling fans. That's why we were not only excited, but also curious by the idea of a turn-based RPG set inside the squared circle. We wanted to learn more about the upcoming WrestleQuest and that's why we were happy to invite Mega Cat Studios founder James Deighan and Head of Narrative Zack Manko to Shacknews E6.

Join our own TJ Denzer, as he asks in-depth questions about the creation of WrestleQuest. This includes wrangling together the various licenses, doing right by the pro wrestling fanbase, and creating a wildly creative wrestling game unlike any ever seen before. WrestleQuest was first unveiled back at March's ID@Xbox Showcase, combining the golden era of 80s wrestling with Paper Mario-style turn-based battles. We recently had a chance to go hands-on with the game back at PAX East and loved our time with it. Look for it to releasing later this year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

