WrestleQuest takes RPGs into the squared circle this summer WrestleQuest promises to be a pro wrestling game like no other, exploring a different genre entirely.

The professional wrestling ring entering the video game arena is certainly nothing new. However, Mega Cat Studios and publisher Skybound Games isn't looking to create a wrestling game. Instead, they're going to take some of the most recognizable superstars of yesteryear and place them in a totally different genre. WrestleQuest will look to be one of the first RPGs to feature a licensed roster of old-school squared circle legends.

WrestleQuest will put players in the role of a young man who's starting out in the wrestling world. Rather than have matches play out as standard action fare, they'll play out as turn-based tactical battles. The goal will be to climb the rankings and reach the top of the mountain. Helping players will be a slew of wrestling legends, including living icons like Booker T, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, and Jeff Jarrett, as well as some of the all-time greats who have left this world too soon, like the late, great Andre the Giant and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

"WrestleQuest captures the spirit and passion of wrestling, through the lens of an unforgettable RPG experience," Mega Cat Studios founder James Deighan said via press release. "Many of the team at Mega Cat grew up watching wrestling and it holds an undeniable nostalgic place for us. This game is a celebration of that world, complete with special fully licensed appearances by some of our favorite wrestlers from the 80s, 90s and today."

Look for WrestleQuest to walk down that aisle this summer on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. There's much more news coming out of Xbox's indie gaming presentation throughout the hour. We'll have more from Wednesday's ID@Xbox Showcase, so keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates and announcements.