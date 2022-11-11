Kevin Conroy, Batman voice actor, passes away at 66 Kevin Conroy portrayed Batman in the Arkham and Injustice franchises.

The entertainment world lost a massive figure today with the passing of Kevin Conroy. A prolific voice actor most known for his portrayal as the iconic vigilante in Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy also lent his talents to other roles across television, film, and games. Conroy was 66.

The news of Kevin Conroy’s death came this morning. After reports began to surface, his passing was confirmed by major news outlets as a result of a battle with cancer.

Kevin Conroy’s voice is synonymous with Batman and Bruce Wayne. Not only did he play the character in Batman: The Animated Series, one of the most influential pieces of superhero programming, but he continued to play the character in other mediums long after the show’s run had ended. This included Rocksteady’s Batman Arkham games and Netherrealm’s Injustice series. This year, Conroy slipped on the cowl one last time to play Batman in MultiVersus, a platform fighter featuring various Warner Bros. characters.

Kevin Conroy played Batman in Rocksteady's Arkham series.

Fans and collaborators shared messages for Conroy on social media after the news of his death. “I don’t have the words. Not today. My heart is broken. There will never be another,” tweeted Tara Strong, who worked alongside Conroy on a number of projects throughout their careers.

Mark Hamill, who played the Joker to Conroy’s Batman, reflected on his relationship with the late actor in a statement. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

We here at Shacknews send our condolences to Kevin Conroy’s family and friends during this time.