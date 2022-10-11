Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - October 11, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time to settle into another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It’s the start of a short week and we’re already through the first day, Shackers. We hope you enjoyed the long weekend, but even if your week began yesterday, you’re in for a quick one full of good content this week. Nonetheless, it’s time to bring this fine Tuesday to a close and that means ending our day of posting with the latest Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now... More stuff from The Internet!

Spooked fuzz-noodle

That ferret must have heard a good Halloween story.

Metal Phonk Solid

This is my favorite version of the Dr. Livesay Walk meme yet. Good synopsis of all of Metal Gear Solid too, funny enough.

It’s still real to Ozzie, dangit.

That’s some fine canine talent in the squared circle. Future champ?

RIP Angela Lansbury

Murder, She Wrote, Anastasia, The Last Unicorn, and so much more… Angela Lansbury was amazing and I’m glad she got to go peacefully. RIP to a legend.

Bungie having a normal one

Bungie's Hotfix 6.2.0.8 patch notes.
Bungie's full Hotfix 6.2.0.8 patch notes. Is there a mystery here?
Source: Bungie

The community believes there is a secret here, despite all suggestion to the contrary. Well? What do you think?

An icon dusting off an icon

Co-creator John Tobias uncovers one of the first 25 original Mortal Kombat cabinets ever created. Incredible.

Honkin’ chonkers

Whoever wins, we all win during Fat Bear Week.

And that’s your Evening Reading for this fine October 11. Thank you for reading and tuning in as always. If you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget that you can do so for as little as a dollar a month with Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s the free app from Shacknews on iOS and Android that lets you engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. Whether you’re uploading your own pet pics for competition or checking out the Latest Pets, you’ll be able to enjoy and vote on all the cutest pet pictures.

A night picture of a mini-Aussie Shepherd.
It's a rare Night Flaff: the Flaff we take pictures of at night, found on Shackpets!

Thanks for stopping by, and have a great evening. How is your night going? Have you played any good games or checked out any good TV? Let us know in the Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola