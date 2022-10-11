Evening Reading - October 11, 2022

It’s the start of a short week and we’re already through the first day, Shackers. We hope you enjoyed the long weekend, but even if your week began yesterday, you’re in for a quick one full of good content this week. Nonetheless, it’s time to bring this fine Tuesday to a close and that means ending our day of posting with the latest Evening Reading. Please enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now... More stuff from The Internet!

Spooked fuzz-noodle

That ferret must have heard a good Halloween story.

Metal Phonk Solid

Will this thing be obliterated by Twitter compression? pic.twitter.com/1m3plEgS6d — Vee 🥑 (@ParametricPalta) October 11, 2022

This is my favorite version of the Dr. Livesay Walk meme yet. Good synopsis of all of Metal Gear Solid too, funny enough.

It’s still real to Ozzie, dangit.

If wrestling is fake, then explain this: pic.twitter.com/eDbJW6dE3s — Kaelan Ramos (@KaelanRamos) October 10, 2022

That’s some fine canine talent in the squared circle. Future champ?

RIP Angela Lansbury

Actress Angela Lansbury, whose 75-year career encompassed triumphs on the big screen, in musical theater and on television, died on Tuesday.https://t.co/nhHjSumnys pic.twitter.com/JrRtS5wsVJ — Variety (@Variety) October 11, 2022

Murder, She Wrote, Anastasia, The Last Unicorn, and so much more… Angela Lansbury was amazing and I’m glad she got to go peacefully. RIP to a legend.

Bungie having a normal one

Bungie's full Hotfix 6.2.0.8 patch notes. Is there a mystery here?

Source: Bungie

The community believes there is a secret here, despite all suggestion to the contrary. Well? What do you think?

An icon dusting off an icon

Co-creator John Tobias uncovers one of the first 25 original Mortal Kombat cabinets ever created. Incredible.

Honkin’ chonkers

🐻 HAPPY FAT BEAR TUESDAY!🐻

The polls are now open for our fat bear finale.

747 vs. 901: both of them are fat, but only one of them can be the ultimate Fat Bear Week champion.

Ready, set, vote at https://t.co/Jl79YciHHZ pic.twitter.com/9XljVo8Dmi — explore.org (@exploreorg) October 11, 2022

Whoever wins, we all win during Fat Bear Week.

And that’s your Evening Reading for this fine October 11. Thank you for reading and tuning in as always. If you’d like to support Shacknews, don’t forget that you can do so for as little as a dollar a month with Mercury. Don’t have a dollar? You don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s the free app from Shacknews on iOS and Android that lets you engage in the ultimate battle of pet cuteness. Whether you’re uploading your own pet pics for competition or checking out the Latest Pets, you’ll be able to enjoy and vote on all the cutest pet pictures.

It's a rare Night Flaff: the Flaff we take pictures of at night, found on Shackpets!

Thanks for stopping by, and have a great evening. How is your night going? Have you played any good games or checked out any good TV? Let us know in the Chatty section below!