Evening Reading - October 11, 2022

It’s the start of a short week and we’re already through the first day, Shackers. We hope you enjoyed the long weekend, but even if your week began yesterday, you’re in for a quick one full of good content this week. Nonetheless, it’s time to bring this fine Tuesday to a close and that means ending our day of posting with the latest Evening Reading. Please enjoy.
Spooked fuzz-noodle
October 11, 2022
That ferret must have heard a good Halloween story.
Metal Phonk Solid
Will this thing be obliterated by Twitter compression? pic.twitter.com/1m3plEgS6d— Vee 🥑 (@ParametricPalta) October 11, 2022
This is my favorite version of the Dr. Livesay Walk meme yet. Good synopsis of all of Metal Gear Solid too, funny enough.
It’s still real to Ozzie, dangit.
If wrestling is fake, then explain this: pic.twitter.com/eDbJW6dE3s— Kaelan Ramos (@KaelanRamos) October 10, 2022
That’s some fine canine talent in the squared circle. Future champ?
RIP Angela Lansbury
Actress Angela Lansbury, whose 75-year career encompassed triumphs on the big screen, in musical theater and on television, died on Tuesday.https://t.co/nhHjSumnys pic.twitter.com/JrRtS5wsVJ— Variety (@Variety) October 11, 2022
Murder, She Wrote, Anastasia, The Last Unicorn, and so much more… Angela Lansbury was amazing and I’m glad she got to go peacefully. RIP to a legend.
Bungie having a normal one
The community believes there is a secret here, despite all suggestion to the contrary. Well? What do you think?
An icon dusting off an icon
@therealsaibot sets up his MK1 cabinet for the first time in 10+ years! #MortalKombat #mk30 pic.twitter.com/RNOwxLMW8g— Johnny Tobias (@youngsaibot) October 11, 2022
Co-creator John Tobias uncovers one of the first 25 original Mortal Kombat cabinets ever created. Incredible.
Honkin’ chonkers
🐻 HAPPY FAT BEAR TUESDAY!🐻— explore.org (@exploreorg) October 11, 2022
The polls are now open for our fat bear finale.
747 vs. 901: both of them are fat, but only one of them can be the ultimate Fat Bear Week champion.
Ready, set, vote at https://t.co/Jl79YciHHZ pic.twitter.com/9XljVo8Dmi
Whoever wins, we all win during Fat Bear Week.
