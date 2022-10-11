Xbox Cloud Gaming and Game Pass are coming to Meta Quest The Meta Quest Store will soon open up to Microsoft's vast library of Game Pass titles.

Meta is diving farther into cloud gaming, but to maximize its presence in the space, it's going to need some help. During Tuesday's Meta Connect 2022 presentation, Meta announced that it would partner with Microsoft to bring Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming to Meta Quest devices.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella makes a cameo during Meta Connect 2022.

Source: Meta

As noted on the Oculus website, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella popped up during the Meta Connect 2022 keynote to inform viewers that Xbox Cloud Gaming would soon be available to Meta headsets through the Meta Quest Store. This will allow Xbox Game Pass subscribers to experience a bulk of that library through their Quest interface. While native VR shouldn't be expected here, it will allow users to hook up their Xbox wireless controller and play 2D games on their Quest screen.

Microsoft has certainly been open to increasing its gaming presence in the VR space in the past. Way back in 2015, the company had announced a partnership with the former Oculus, which showed off a similar idea of users experiencing their Xbox library straight from their VR headset.

There's no word on when Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available through Meta Quest VR. We'll continue to watch this story as it develops. For now, keep it on Shacknews, as we continue to catch up with everything from Meta Connect 2022.