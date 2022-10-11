Xbox Cloud Gaming and Game Pass are coming to Meta Quest
The Meta Quest Store will soon open up to Microsoft's vast library of Game Pass titles.
Meta is diving farther into cloud gaming, but to maximize its presence in the space, it's going to need some help. During Tuesday's Meta Connect 2022 presentation, Meta announced that it would partner with Microsoft to bring Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming to Meta Quest devices.
As noted on the Oculus website, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella popped up during the Meta Connect 2022 keynote to inform viewers that Xbox Cloud Gaming would soon be available to Meta headsets through the Meta Quest Store. This will allow Xbox Game Pass subscribers to experience a bulk of that library through their Quest interface. While native VR shouldn't be expected here, it will allow users to hook up their Xbox wireless controller and play 2D games on their Quest screen.
Microsoft has certainly been open to increasing its gaming presence in the VR space in the past. Way back in 2015, the company had announced a partnership with the former Oculus, which showed off a similar idea of users experiencing their Xbox library straight from their VR headset.
There's no word on when Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available through Meta Quest VR. We'll continue to watch this story as it develops. For now, keep it on Shacknews, as we continue to catch up with everything from Meta Connect 2022.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Game Pass are coming to Meta Quest
I don't understand. The only thing announced here is that you can play Game Pass games via XCloud on a 2D "screen" in the headset. There's no actual real 3D VR anything related to Game Pass.
So back to the original sub-thread question of who is this for - It's only for people who want to play streaming games in 2D in their headset. It's not in any way an answer to PS VR.
And https://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/1266881563371842/ has existed since 2016.
When I was doing research papers for my degree I'd use Immersed connected to my PC to have all of the studies I was referencing available for quick access when I was writing. I could have five or six different monitors set up in front of me and be able to cross reference stuff really quickly.
Now I use it if I'm travelling and need to get some articles or research done without having to get out my laptop. I can just connect my Bluetooth keyboard to the Quest, open one browser window with Office online, and use the other 2 windows to look stuff up.
It actually works pretty well, but I want something with a smaller form factor and better passthrough. The Quest Pro actually does most of the things I'm looking for in my next headset, but not at that price for how underpowered it is.
Yup, it's an AIO like the Quest. It's using an upgraded XR2 chip as well, so performance should be roughly the same or better than the Quest Pro. The Pico 4 has 2160x2160 lenses, and I believe the same holds true for the pro model, so it will also be higher resolution than the Quest Pro. Based on the library for the Pico already, you'll also be able to get almost all the VR games that aren't published by Meta or PCVR exclusive.
Not the Oculus store, though they have most of the big titles that aren't Oculus-published or PCVR exclusives. For PCVR you can use Virtual Desktop or Pico's own solution.
Alyx through the lens over VD:
https://youtu.be/mWUrfvhlzZY
Impressions:
https://youtu.be/pfzP3e4_vq0
