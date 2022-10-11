Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Xbox Cloud Gaming and Game Pass are coming to Meta Quest

The Meta Quest Store will soon open up to Microsoft's vast library of Game Pass titles.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Meta
19

Meta is diving farther into cloud gaming, but to maximize its presence in the space, it's going to need some help. During Tuesday's Meta Connect 2022 presentation, Meta announced that it would partner with Microsoft to bring Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming to Meta Quest devices.

Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella speak at Meta Connect 2022
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella makes a cameo during Meta Connect 2022.
Source: Meta

As noted on the Oculus website, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella popped up during the Meta Connect 2022 keynote to inform viewers that Xbox Cloud Gaming would soon be available to Meta headsets through the Meta Quest Store. This will allow Xbox Game Pass subscribers to experience a bulk of that library through their Quest interface. While native VR shouldn't be expected here, it will allow users to hook up their Xbox wireless controller and play 2D games on their Quest screen.

Microsoft has certainly been open to increasing its gaming presence in the VR space in the past. Way back in 2015, the company had announced a partnership with the former Oculus, which showed off a similar idea of users experiencing their Xbox library straight from their VR headset.

There's no word on when Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available through Meta Quest VR. We'll continue to watch this story as it develops. For now, keep it on Shacknews, as we continue to catch up with everything from Meta Connect 2022.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 11, 2022 11:08 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Game Pass are coming to Meta Quest

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 11, 2022 11:15 AM

      That should excite someone.

    • icecreambus legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 11, 2022 11:23 AM

      I don't know if I'll use it all that much, but that's a pretty cool feature to have.

    • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 11, 2022 11:23 AM

      Gosh I am glad they are innovating but who on earth is this for

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 11, 2022 12:10 PM

        Lots of folks. Xbox doesn’t have a vr solution like ps does.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 11, 2022 12:28 PM

          This is not a VR solution.

          • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 11, 2022 12:35 PM

            It’s vr and ar. Ready the cnet article below

            • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              October 11, 2022 12:37 PM

              The cnet article below doesn't mention Xbox at all?

              • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                October 11, 2022 12:50 PM

                Right. But you get game pass and xcloud so games yoh would play on your Xbox you can use on this and get vr when supported.

                • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  October 11, 2022 12:54 PM

                  I don't understand. The only thing announced here is that you can play Game Pass games via XCloud on a 2D "screen" in the headset. There's no actual real 3D VR anything related to Game Pass.

                  So back to the original sub-thread question of who is this for - It's only for people who want to play streaming games in 2D in their headset. It's not in any way an answer to PS VR.

                  • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    October 11, 2022 1:02 PM

                    You don’t think this is a precursor for vr games to be on game pass and come to this device via xcloud? I do

                    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                      reply
                      October 11, 2022 1:48 PM

                      No I don't think so at all. Would be cool to be incorrect about that, though. Off-Site rendered VR seems like it would be a latency nightmare.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 11, 2022 12:30 PM

          And https://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/1266881563371842/ has existed since 2016.

        • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 11, 2022 2:21 PM

          oops I'm sorry I meant the Meta Quest Pro ..I'm super down for xbox stuff

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 11, 2022 11:24 AM

      Does anyone actually watch/play 2D content in their headsets?

      • OzzieMejia moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 11, 2022 12:36 PM

        Someone cited the example of Microsoft Flight Simulator and for something like that or Forza Horizons, I can see it... kinda.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 11, 2022 12:39 PM

          I mean, I guess? But XCloud is 1080p streaming that's fairly heavily compressed. Put that into a headset and stretch it out to what looks like a 5' wide screen and it's probably not gonna be a great experience. IDK. Maybe someone will use this, I doubt many will.

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 11, 2022 12:40 PM

        I watch movies and shows with the Quest when I'm flying or in hotels, but other than that the only 2D content I use is if I'm getting work done with the headset.

        • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 11, 2022 12:46 PM

          What "work" do you do with it?

          • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            October 11, 2022 2:53 PM

            You've never done Excel in VR?

          • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 11, 2022 3:02 PM

            When I was doing research papers for my degree I'd use Immersed connected to my PC to have all of the studies I was referencing available for quick access when I was writing. I could have five or six different monitors set up in front of me and be able to cross reference stuff really quickly.

            Now I use it if I'm travelling and need to get some articles or research done without having to get out my laptop. I can just connect my Bluetooth keyboard to the Quest, open one browser window with Office online, and use the other 2 windows to look stuff up.

            It actually works pretty well, but I want something with a smaller form factor and better passthrough. The Quest Pro actually does most of the things I'm looking for in my next headset, but not at that price for how underpowered it is.

    • rms legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 11, 2022 11:27 AM

      $1500 https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/meta-quest-pro-hands-on-a-1500-leap-toward-the-future-of-mixed-reality/

      • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 11, 2022 12:38 PM

        Damn, I was thinking about getting one of those when the price was projected to be $800, but $1500 is too rich for my blood unless it can do something absolutely amazing

        • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 11, 2022 12:41 PM

          You'll probably be able to import the Pico 4 Pro and get 95% of the same functionality for significantly less if it launches at the $550~ that I'm seeing reported on some of the Chinese tech sites

          • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 11, 2022 12:45 PM

            Is Pico Pro self contained like Oculus? My PC is not super beefy, it's an old-ish 1080 TI system

            • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              October 11, 2022 2:27 PM

              Yup, it's an AIO like the Quest. It's using an upgraded XR2 chip as well, so performance should be roughly the same or better than the Quest Pro. The Pico 4 has 2160x2160 lenses, and I believe the same holds true for the pro model, so it will also be higher resolution than the Quest Pro. Based on the library for the Pico already, you'll also be able to get almost all the VR games that aren't published by Meta or PCVR exclusive.

          • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 11, 2022 1:01 PM

            what software can that run? Surely not the Oculus store and its games. Steam?

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 11, 2022 2:42 PM

          Seems mostly designed for work situations with the pass through. Who is going to actually use it for that?!

