Pokemon Scarlet & Violet second October Direct brings more reveals this week

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is right around the corner in November, but it looks like Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, and Game Freak are out to wedge as many reveals into the final month before the new games’ release as possible. We just had a Pokemon Direct last week with new details and now we’re getting another this week with new reveals and details for players and fans.

The Pokemon Company announced the latest upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Direct on the official Pokemon Twitter on October 11, 2022. The Direct will go live on the Pokemon YouTube channel on October 12, at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET. This will also be the second Pokemon Direct in just as many weeks with Nintendo and The Pokemon Company having shown off details in another recent presentation on October 6.

Up to this point, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet directs have introduced us to co-op play, the Terastillzing battle gimmick, picnics, TM Machines, Legendary Pokemon, and, perhaps most importantly, the release date. It’s unknown what could be left for Pokemon Company and Game Freak to want to show us outside of new pokemon in the game, but we’ll find out what it has in store soon enough.

With the latest Pokemon Scalet and Violet Direct coming on October 12, stay tuned for details on the biggest reveals