Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Sonic Frontiers is getting Monster Hunter DLC shortly after launch

The DLC will be available for players to download for free on November 14.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Sega
1

In a somewhat surprising, but nevertheless exciting announcement, it was revealed that Sega and Sonic Frontiers are collaborating with Capcom and Monster Hunter on DLC that’ll be made available shortly after the game’s release.

Currently, Sonic Frontiers is expected to be released on November 8, with the Monster Hunter DLC available for players to download for free starting November 14. On social media, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter shared the news that it’s “time to get cooking” along with a picture of Sonic in Monster Hunter gear roasting meat over a fire.

The Sonic Twitter also noted that the DLC is coming to Sonic Frontiers on “November 14th at 5pm PST - for free!”

Players who download the Monster Hunter DLC pack in Sonic Frontiers will get Rathalos Armor and Felyne Rathalos Armor, along with access to a BBQ Spit mini-game where you’re able to grill meat over a fire that can help power Sonic up.

Again, Sonic Frontiers is set to be released on November 8 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), with the Monster Hunter DLC available for free starting on November 14. 

For more on Sonic Frontiers, be sure to check out some of our previous coverage including our preview of Sonic Frontiers in which we talk about how the game’s open world is unlike anything in a Sonic game thus far, and the initial announcement of a November release for Sonic Frontiers at Gamescom 2022.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola