Sonic Frontiers is coming in November 2022 [UPDATED] Confirming a previous leak, Sonic Frontiers officially got a November 2022 release date at Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live.

UPDATED (8/23/2022 @ 11:38 a.m. PT): Sonic Frontiers' November 8 release date was officially confirmed during Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022. You can see the official trailer and release date just below.

Sonic Frontiers - arriving November 8, 2022! pic.twitter.com/jjaMDOSTdy — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) August 23, 2022

Original story: There are a lot of eyes on Sega in 2022 as it prepares to launch its latest Sonic the Hedgehog game. Sonic Frontiers has been interesting to watch through its reveals and even hands-on sessions earlier this year. However, we still didn’t know a release date beyond the holiday 2022 window that Sega gave. That may have changed. It would seem a Japanese Sonic Frontiers ad may have launched early and spilled the rings on a potential November release date for the game.

This Japanese Sonic Frontiers ad appeared on none other than Sega’s own video channels recently, as spotted by the likes of video game news and leaks Twitter user Nibel. The video was quickly pulled and currently remains private on YouTube. However, before it was yanked, steely-eyed and fast viewers caught some important info. Notably, it seems that Sonic Frontiers may be targeting a release date of November 8, 2022. The release date would be worldwide simultaneously on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Despite Sega pulling the ad for Sonic Frontiers which supposedly showed a release date, gaming Twitter users like Nibel caught the release date before the ad was pulled.

Source: Twitter

There’s been a lot of speculation regarding the release of Sonic Frontiers. While hands-on opportunities at Summer Game Fest 2022 were interesting, many critics claim the reveals also left something to be desired in terms of tone for a Sonic game. Even so, Sega has insisted that the game is on track and where it wants it to be leading up to its holiday release. There won’t be a delay on Sonic Frontiers. Whether that turns out to be a good idea or not in the end remains to be seen, but it seems Sonic Frontiers is coming in holiday 2022, one way or the other.

With a supposed November 8 release date for Sonic Frontiers on the table, we’ll wait for an official announcement from Sega to confirm it. Stay tuned as we follow this story for updates.