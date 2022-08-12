Sonic Frontiers will not be delayed, says Sega During a recent investor Q&A, Sega leadership said that it would not be considering delaying Sonic Frontiers at this point.

Sonic Frontiers is set to come out at the end of 2022. The game looks a bit questionable, but Sega remains confident in it, getting ready to give us the latest mainline adventure in Sonic video games this holiday season. And despite any criticisms about the look and quality of the game thus far, Sega seems to be adamant about that release window. In a recent fiscal year investor briefing, Sega executives stated that a delay for Sonic Frontiers is beyond consideration at this point.

It was after the release of a Q1 2023 fiscal year briefing that Sega Sammy senior executive and vice president Koichi Fukazawa, and executive vice president Makoto Takahashi, answered questions about various company affairs, one of which was the launch window of Sonic Frontiers. The game recently appeared at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest Play Days event where many got to play a short section of the game. While there were promising points, there has also been criticism of the way the game looks. Even so, Sega management says delaying Sonic Frontiers is not up for consideration.

Despite criticism from fans over the look of the new Sonic Frontiers, Sega remains adamant that the game should be ready by the holiday 2022 season.

Source: Sega

“We do not consider postponing the launch at this point,” Sega’s leadership responded when asked about criticism by fans and the press. “Within the communication with users, we intend to reflect the parts that can be reflected within the development timeline and to build empathy with users. Sonic IP is a mainstay title we will sell over the long term in the future, and we will continue to strengthen it in the next fiscal year onwards as well.”

During the Q&A Sega’s executives also shared that they are hoping to capitalize on the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, hoping it will help to bolster Sonic Frontiers’ sales. Though we don’t have a concrete release date yet, the game is slated to launch during the holiday 2022 season.

With Sonic Frontiers being quite a bit unlike anything we’ve seen in the franchise up to this point, it will interesting to see if it sticks the landing. Stay tuned for more updates, such as a specific release date, right here at Shacknews.