Meta Quest Pro revealed at Meta Connect 2022

The newest in the Meta Quest line of VR headsets looks to be the most advanced one yet.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Meta
16

Mark Zuckerberg was personally on-hand during Tuesday's Meta Connect 2022 presentaion to unveil the next big step forward in VR. The Meta Quest line of VR headsets is leveling up with the new Meta Quest Pro.

The Meta Quest Pro is being touted as the Facebook parent company's most advanced VR headset to date. According to a report from The Verge, it will run on the Snapdragon XR2-Plus processor, which is a jump up from the Meta Quest 2's XR2. It will also feature upgraded eye tracking and a higher-resolution 1800 x 1920 resolution video feed, along with 12GB of memory for better visuals. New options will grant users the ability to determine how much light is blocked out from their peripheral vision.

Here's how Meta describes it on the Oculus website:

Meta Quest Pro has an all-new sensor architecture with high-res outward-facing cameras that capture 4X the pixels as Meta Quest 2’s external cameras, unlocking a high-definition, full-color mixed reality experience. On Meta Quest 2, Passthrough lets you see the world outside your device in black and white. But with Meta Quest Pro, you can view your physical environment in full color. This helps developers create more robust mixed reality experiences using our Presence Platform suite of tools. Meta Quest Pro features stereoscopic mixed reality Passthrough, which combines multiple sensor views to create a natural view of the world in 3D. Compared to monoscopic passthrough solutions, this results in a higher quality and more comfortable experience with better depth perception and fewer visual distortions for both close-up and room-scale mixed reality scenarios.

Ergonomically, the newer headset promises to be one of the most comfortable to wear. The shape has been drastically adjusted and features a thinner lens and a more balanced form factor. It's marginally heavier than the Meta Quest 2, but the design shifts the weight so that it is less noticeable.

New Meta Touch controllers

Source: Meta

The Touch controllers have been reimagined for the new Meta Quest Pro. They'll utilize new cameras that are placed along the top of the peripherals. More interestingly, they'll run on built-in rechargeable batteries and no longer utilize disposable AAs. The new Touch controllers can be used with both the Meta Quest Pro and the current Meta Quest 2 and will sell for $299 USD.

While the Quest Pro is the most advanced of Meta's VR headsets to date, it's also going to be sold at an advanced price. It's going to sell for a whopping $1,499 USD with only a 256GB version available. It's set to release on October 25. Keep it on Shacknews as we continue to follow everything coming out of Meta Connect 2022.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 11, 2022 10:38 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Meta Quest Pro revealed at Meta Connect 2022

    • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 11, 2022 10:41 AM

      Norm at Tested tried it out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNYpD212HQA

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 11, 2022 10:42 AM

      $1,499 O_o

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 11, 2022 11:04 AM

        serious wtf

        • exigence7 legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 11, 2022 11:06 AM

          It's actually reasonable for a business class device. The Hololens 2 is over $2500 and the Trimble XR10 (which is basically the Hololens 2 with a hardhat) is $5k.

          • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 11, 2022 11:15 AM

            If the pitch is actually that this is a business class device then so be it but that wasn't really the expectation they set coming into things. They'd talked about returning to high end VR and a proper Rift follow up which naturally leads people to expect a consumer/prosumer price point like $500-800

            • at0micgarden legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              October 11, 2022 11:15 AM

              I’m pretty sure they were pitching this as an expensive business class device from the early days.

              • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
                reply
                October 11, 2022 2:54 PM

                Yup, they've indicated for a while now that this would be a prosumer device. We'll be getting the Quest 3 next year which won't have the facial tracking but will have color passthrough and a depth sensor, and according to a road map that got leaked the next consumer version after that will have most of the features from the Pro.

      • Gnowknayme legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 11, 2022 11:06 AM

        And they didn't even go with OLED at that price. Backlit LED panels.

        • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 11, 2022 3:17 PM

          I wonder if black smear has been fixed on VR OLEDs. Both the PSVR1 and Samsung HMD have it pretty bad.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            October 11, 2022 3:30 PM

            Not really. Quest 1 keeps things slightly elevated to avoid it.

            Maybe some of the other OLED variants will help - I know the Sony QD OLED doesn't seem to have as much problem with near black detail, so maybe there's promise there.

            • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
              reply
              October 11, 2022 4:27 PM

              Quest 1 is LCD AFAIK

              And yeah, I don't notice black smear on the LG WOLED so maybe it's possible on smaller screens

              • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                October 11, 2022 4:29 PM

                They moved to LCD with Quest 2. Quest 1 is OLED.

                • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  October 11, 2022 4:38 PM

                  I see. I wonder if the black level elevation was noticeable. I would imagine you don't have to feed too much voltage to keep the pixels awake

                  • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                    reply
                    October 11, 2022 4:39 PM

                    No, quest 2 is just built to cost. That's why it's a single screen with no real IPD adjustment.

                    They knew it wasn't the right move.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 11, 2022 11:05 AM

      FOR SERIOUS VR PROS

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 11, 2022 2:09 PM

      nice tech but 90hz max and heavier than quest2 is tough. i thought itd be much lighter

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 11, 2022 2:18 PM

        The difference in balance will make a huge difference with that, though.

        I have a weight that straps to the back of my quest and even though the whole headset is heavier when using it, the improved balance completely makes it worth it.

      • opengl128 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 11, 2022 2:19 PM

        no OLED either at that price? oof.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 11, 2022 2:22 PM

          No OLED, but 500 dimming zones per eye should be a pretty good experience.

          Y'know, assuming their processing is solid.

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 11, 2022 2:26 PM

      Meta claims the battery lasts between 1 and 2 hours depending on the content. That’s notably lower than other standalone headsets.

      https://uploadvr.com/quest-pro-specs-features-details/

      Seems like it'll be in the charger all the time.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 11, 2022 2:49 PM

        Yeouch. Wonder about the controller batteries, since those aren't just AA and you can't just swap out your rechargeables.

        Especially now that they have cameras and handle tracking on their own.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 11, 2022 4:35 PM

        Gonna be highly productive in VR one hour at a time

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 11, 2022 4:40 PM

      Ouch

