Meta Quest Pro revealed at Meta Connect 2022 The newest in the Meta Quest line of VR headsets looks to be the most advanced one yet.

Mark Zuckerberg was personally on-hand during Tuesday's Meta Connect 2022 presentaion to unveil the next big step forward in VR. The Meta Quest line of VR headsets is leveling up with the new Meta Quest Pro.

The Meta Quest Pro is being touted as the Facebook parent company's most advanced VR headset to date. According to a report from The Verge, it will run on the Snapdragon XR2-Plus processor, which is a jump up from the Meta Quest 2's XR2. It will also feature upgraded eye tracking and a higher-resolution 1800 x 1920 resolution video feed, along with 12GB of memory for better visuals. New options will grant users the ability to determine how much light is blocked out from their peripheral vision.

Here's how Meta describes it on the Oculus website:

Meta Quest Pro has an all-new sensor architecture with high-res outward-facing cameras that capture 4X the pixels as Meta Quest 2’s external cameras, unlocking a high-definition, full-color mixed reality experience. On Meta Quest 2, Passthrough lets you see the world outside your device in black and white. But with Meta Quest Pro, you can view your physical environment in full color. This helps developers create more robust mixed reality experiences using our Presence Platform suite of tools. Meta Quest Pro features stereoscopic mixed reality Passthrough, which combines multiple sensor views to create a natural view of the world in 3D. Compared to monoscopic passthrough solutions, this results in a higher quality and more comfortable experience with better depth perception and fewer visual distortions for both close-up and room-scale mixed reality scenarios.

Ergonomically, the newer headset promises to be one of the most comfortable to wear. The shape has been drastically adjusted and features a thinner lens and a more balanced form factor. It's marginally heavier than the Meta Quest 2, but the design shifts the weight so that it is less noticeable.



Source: Meta

The Touch controllers have been reimagined for the new Meta Quest Pro. They'll utilize new cameras that are placed along the top of the peripherals. More interestingly, they'll run on built-in rechargeable batteries and no longer utilize disposable AAs. The new Touch controllers can be used with both the Meta Quest Pro and the current Meta Quest 2 and will sell for $299 USD.

While the Quest Pro is the most advanced of Meta's VR headsets to date, it's also going to be sold at an advanced price. It's going to sell for a whopping $1,499 USD with only a 256GB version available. It's set to release on October 25. Keep it on Shacknews as we continue to follow everything coming out of Meta Connect 2022.