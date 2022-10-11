The Victrix Pro BFG controller is a win for fighting game players

PlayStation 5 owners have watched a number of console exclusive titles roll in with DualSense-exclusive functionality at the ready. They often take advantage of certain features, like the controller's haptic feedback and dynamic adaptive triggers. While these are only available to the DualSense, there's still a market for third-party controllers out there and one of the best alternatives appears to be coming from the team at Victrix. The premium Victrix Pro BFG controller made an appearance at TwitchCon 2022 and Shacknews recently had a chance to try it out.

The first thing to note about the Victrix Pro BFG is that it will likely look familiar to Xbox users. That's because it's largely inspired by the design of the Victrix Gambit Dual Core Tournament Controller, which released last year. Many of the positives with that controller apply here. First, I'll point to its form factor, which feels just as comfortable to hold as the DualSense. There's a 3.5mm headset jack, which is compatible with most headsets, and it is also compatible with the PS5's 3D Audio feature. That's mostly where the similarities with the DualSense end.



Source: Victrix

What makes the Pro BFG stand out from the Gambit and what makes it "premium" is its modularity. The controller will come with different modules, which can be replaced on either the left or right side. Fighting game players will be especially excited with what Victrix has lined up, as they have a module dedicated solely to them. One of the modules is a six-button setup that moves the standard four-button layout down slightly, while placing two buttons mapped to R1 and R2 to the top-right side. Buttons on the front and the additional buttons on the back of the controller can be mapped to the user's preference with three profiles available.

After trying it out with The King of Fighters 15, I quickly became a believer. Victrix reps on-hand noted that the fightpad module is especially aimed at the competitive user, noting that the DualSense's haptic feedback and dynamic triggers are sometimes considered a hindrance. With those features tied exclusively to the first-party PlayStation controller, the Pro BFG is allowed to stand out on its own and present a product unlike anything currently on the market.

The Pro BFG also has other interchangeable parts and modules, which includes a touch pad, other D-pad layouts, and different analog stick sizes. One of the most important things to note is that the case comes with the screwdriver tool needed to tighten and loosen the modules. There's some hands-on work that's needed to make the controller right for you, but it's easy to use and worth the trouble.



Source: Victrix

The Victrix Pro BFG can be used both wired and wirelessly (with an estimated 20 hours of battery life), allowing for easy connectivity to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. One thing I wasn't able to try out was the Victrix Control Hub app, which is where players can set their button configurations and EQ settings. I also wasn't able to try out the different trigger settings, which can be adjusted to fit the FPS player's specific needs. While there were a few aspects of the Pro BFG I didn't try, I'm confident in calling this a major boost for the fighting game player. However, with a retail price of $179.99 USD, the Pro BFG is comparably priced with products like the HORI Fighting Stick for PlayStation 5. With that said, whether the fighting game player ultimately adopts the premium Victrix controller will be a question of what the buyer's preference is: gamepad or arcade stick.

The Victrix Pro BFG is aiming to release this fall.

This preview is based on a hands-on demo conducted at a post-TwitchCon event.