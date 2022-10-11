Bungie celebrates National Coming Out Day with End of the Rainbow transmat effect
In honor of National Coming Out Day, Bungie is offering players a special End of the Rainbow transmat effect for free.
Today is National Coming Out Day, and in celebration of this along with the 25th anniversary of the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, Bungie is offering a free End of the Rainbow transmat effect to all Destiny 2 players.
The effect can be downloaded for free right now using the code “R9J-79M-J6C” and features a stylish rainbow animation which is shown off in a social media post shared by Bungie this morning. The effect will be available permanently for all players, with Bungie sharing a series of downloadable wallpapers spotlighting Destiny 2’s queer characters in a recent blog post as well.
We celebrate and honor #NationalComingOutDay for everyone who identifies as LBGTQIA+.— Bungie (@Bungie) October 11, 2022
Be brave, Guardians. And know you don’t walk alone.
🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️https://t.co/bpjndCpNRp pic.twitter.com/6doaB84kgD
While it’s always exciting to hear about free cosmetics in Destiny 2 like the End of the Rainbow transmat effect, it’s also heartwarming to see Bungie taking the time to honor and comment on a day like National Coming Out Day.
In its blog post, Bungie emphasizes the importance behind the day, and touches on the difficulties many face when coming out, noting that the act isn’t limited to a single day, month, or year.
Again, the End of the Rainbow transmat effect can be downloaded for free using the code “R9J-79M-J6C” in Destiny 2. For more on National Coming Out Day and Bungie’s free End of the Rainbow transmat effect, be sure to read through the full blog post from Bungie.
And for more Destiny 2 news, also check out some of our previous coverage including how Divinity is getting a nerf in Destiny 2, and how Destiny 2 is adding another guaranteed weekly weapon pattern for Season of Plunder.
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Bungie celebrates National Coming Out Day with End of the Rainbow transmat effect