Bungie celebrates National Coming Out Day with End of the Rainbow transmat effect

Today is National Coming Out Day, and in celebration of this along with the 25th anniversary of the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights, Bungie is offering a free End of the Rainbow transmat effect to all Destiny 2 players.

The effect can be downloaded for free right now using the code “R9J-79M-J6C” and features a stylish rainbow animation which is shown off in a social media post shared by Bungie this morning. The effect will be available permanently for all players, with Bungie sharing a series of downloadable wallpapers spotlighting Destiny 2’s queer characters in a recent blog post as well.

We're proud today to release the End of the Rainbow transmat effect permanently for all players to give a venue for that shine, and we're further pleased to also share a special wallpaper set spotlighting several of Destiny 2's queer characters. Our universe is a wonderfully diverse place, and all of the colors to be found only make it brighter.

We celebrate and honor #NationalComingOutDay for everyone who identifies as LBGTQIA+.



Be brave, Guardians. And know you don’t walk alone.



🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️https://t.co/bpjndCpNRp pic.twitter.com/6doaB84kgD — Bungie (@Bungie) October 11, 2022

While it’s always exciting to hear about free cosmetics in Destiny 2 like the End of the Rainbow transmat effect, it’s also heartwarming to see Bungie taking the time to honor and comment on a day like National Coming Out Day.

In its blog post, Bungie emphasizes the importance behind the day, and touches on the difficulties many face when coming out, noting that the act isn’t limited to a single day, month, or year.

The act of coming out is not limited to a single day, a single month, or even a single year. It is a journey whose only destination is to be your truest self, and no matter where you are on your path, you deserve to shine.



Again, the End of the Rainbow transmat effect can be downloaded for free using the code “R9J-79M-J6C” in Destiny 2. For more on National Coming Out Day and Bungie’s free End of the Rainbow transmat effect, be sure to read through the full blog post from Bungie.

