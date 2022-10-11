Twitch doubles down on 50/50 revenue split with streamers 'The answer is no' was the response over the weekend to a return to 70/30 revenue sharing with Twitch streamers.

Twitch made many of its streamers unhappy last month when it changed its revenue sharing split with stremers from 70/30 to 50/50. Despite the protests from many of the company's top personalities, it doesn't look like that's about to change. The topic was raised at TwitchCon 2022 and Twitch seems adamant that the 50/50 revenue share is here to stay.

"The important thing for me is that me and my teams are one hundred percent focused on improving your ability to make income," Twitch Chief Monetization Officer Mike Minton said during TwitchCon 2022's Patch Notes stream on Sunday (via Eurogamer). "At the end of the day, we're setting a framework for the long term so that you can all keep earning as long as possible and the next generation of streamers can have that same opportunity."

"We did look at all possible options," he added. "Could we do it, could we offer 70/30 widely and broadly? And the answer is no. It's simply is not viable for Twitch or the long term, at least as we know things today."

TwitchCon 2022

Source: Shacknews

Minton also addressed one of the more common responses from streamers, which is that Twitch is owned by Amazon, one of the wealthiest companies in the world. He notes that while this is true, Amazon is still looking to Twitch to maintain profitability without relying on its parent company's revenue stream. On top of that, he cites the increasing costs in live streaming across the world.

Twitch revenue sharing has been a hot topic since the company issued a statement back in September, which announced the streamer revenue cut. Unrest was not eased at this year's TwitchCon, which is usually recognized for introducing new streamers tools and streamer-friendly initiatives. That was largely absent at this year's convention. This year's show was recognized more for Twitch's community members being there for each other, which is likely a sign of things to come.

Twitch and its future continues to be a major story worth watching and we'll continue to monitor the situation at Shacknews. Keep it here for any updates.