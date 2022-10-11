TWD: Saints & Sinners has passed $50 million in revenue on Meta Quest 2 alone Meta claimed that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has sold better on Quest 2 than all other platforms combined.

Ever since The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners first launched in 2020, it has been one of the more enjoyable single-player experiences on VR platforms, and Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment have only continued to make it better. It also got new life with a launch on the Meta Quest 2 in late 2020. It has paid off there too, actually crossing $50 million USD in revenue, which Meta claims is more than all other platforms it has been released on combined.

This tidbit of information was revealed during the Meta Connect 2022 Keynote livestream on October 11, 2022. While Meta took the opportunity to showcase new details on what comes next for Saints & Sinners and other games coming to Meta Quest 2, it also allowed the devs to take a victory lap with the game. Since its launch on Quest 2, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has reportedly crossed over $50 million USD in revenue. This is reportedly more than PC VR, PlayStation VR, and further platforms for the game combined.

Source: Meta

Saints & Sinners has no doubt been a blast since its first launch. However, it’s also a perfect fit for the Quest 2. The headset’s inside-out tracking, portability, and solid controls make Saints & Sinners an excellent full-fledged single-player experience on the device. It also spells good vibes for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2, which is coming later in 2022.

With Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 set to launch in November 2022, we can look forward to more in Skydance Interactive’s New Orleans-based zombie survivor soon. Stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews as they become available.