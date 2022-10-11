Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

TWD: Saints & Sinners has passed $50 million in revenue on Meta Quest 2 alone

Meta claimed that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has sold better on Quest 2 than all other platforms combined.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Skydance Interactive
1

Ever since The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners first launched in 2020, it has been one of the more enjoyable single-player experiences on VR platforms, and Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment have only continued to make it better. It also got new life with a launch on the Meta Quest 2 in late 2020. It has paid off there too, actually crossing $50 million USD in revenue, which Meta claims is more than all other platforms it has been released on combined.

This tidbit of information was revealed during the Meta Connect 2022 Keynote livestream on October 11, 2022. While Meta took the opportunity to showcase new details on what comes next for Saints & Sinners and other games coming to Meta Quest 2, it also allowed the devs to take a victory lap with the game. Since its launch on Quest 2, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has reportedly crossed over $50 million USD in revenue. This is reportedly more than PC VR, PlayStation VR, and further platforms for the game combined.

Meta shares details of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners' revenue on the Quest platform.
Meta claimed that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has crossed $50 million USD in revenue, more than all other available platforms for the game combined.
Source: Meta

Saints & Sinners has no doubt been a blast since its first launch. However, it’s also a perfect fit for the Quest 2. The headset’s inside-out tracking, portability, and solid controls make Saints & Sinners an excellent full-fledged single-player experience on the device. It also spells good vibes for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2, which is coming later in 2022.

With Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 set to launch in November 2022, we can look forward to more in Skydance Interactive’s New Orleans-based zombie survivor soon. Stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola