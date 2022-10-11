Watch the Meta Connect 2022 Keynote livestream here As Meta Connect 2022's keynote livestream kicks off, tune in to see the opening of the event and preliminary reveals here.

Another year of the Meta Connect presentation has arrived, allowing leaders throughout Meta, Facebook, Reality Labs, and further Meta groups to share the latest details on advancements in virtual reality, augmented reality, and social hardware and software. Formerly the Facebook Connect and Oculus Connect, this presentation is often where we get to see news about new product reveals and states of the industry from leaders like John Carmack. Want to see the action? We have you covered here.

How to watch the Meta Connect 2022 Keynote livestream

The Meta Connect 2022 Keynote livestream kicks off on October 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. It will take place on the Facebook Reality Labs page, or you can just watch it above.

During the Meta Connect 2022 event, we expect to hear from company leaders such as Mark Zuckerberg. John Carmack will also host another Carmack Unscripted talk about the state of the industry. Just as well, we are expecting to see further updates on Project Cambria and other Meta products and services. Whether that includes a proper reveal of Cambria remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, it all goes live in just a short while today. Be sure to tune into the Meta Connect 2022 event or keep your eyes on Shacknews for the latest coverage and biggest reveals from the event.