Cuphead physical edition announced via adorable trailer The Delicious Last Course will also be included in the Cuphead physical edition.

It's been years since Cuphead first released, but there's still a lot of life in Studio MDHR's platform shooter. Not only has it thrived with a fun Netflix animated series, but it also got new DLC with the Delicious Last Course, which released earlier this year. Now the time has come to collect it all in a neat little package with a new physical edition.

Revealed by the trailer embedded above, which was done in the style of the recent Delicious Last Course trailers, the Cuphead physical edition will contain the full game. That includes the Delicious Last Course. It will also come with a Cuphead Club Membership Card, six collectible Cuphead Funnies Cards, and interior art from Studio MDHR. It will retail for $39.99 USD and will be available at major retailers on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

For the true Cuphead fanatics, a Collectors Edition is also available as an exclusive from iam8bit. This will feature everything included in the standard edition, as well as a hand-crank music box, a foldout Inkwell Isles poster, and a special sleeve. On top of that, it will include a handcrafted Cuphead marionette from Rici Marionettes in Prague. Plus, the outer box will fold out into the fancy theater curtain from the Cuphead world to help act as a display case.

Cuphead's Delicious Last Course DLC

Source: Studio MDHR

The physical edition of Cuphead will be available on Tuesday, December 6, while iam8bit will begin shipping Collectors Editions out sometime in Q1 2023. Pre-orders are up and running on the iam8bit website.