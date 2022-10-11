SpaceX Starlink satellite internet launches in Japan Japan has become the first country in Asia in which SpaceX's Starlink internet service now operates.

SpaceX took another major step forward in bringing its Starlink satellite internet service worldwide. The Starlink service just launched in Japan and, with its launch, it has become the first country in Asia in which Starlink internet service operates. This is an important step forward for Starlink as SpaceX continues to launch in further countries around the world.

SpaceX announced the launch of Starlink internet service in Japan via the SpaceX Twitter on October 10, 2022. Looking at the service map, Starlink now covers much of Northern Japan, running from the south end of the Hokkaido region down to Tokyo. The rest of Hokkaido and southern end of Japan are expected to get Starlink in Q4 of 2022. Meanwhile, South Korea is expected to join in Starlink availability in Q1 2023.

SpaceX Starlink internet service is now available in much of Northern Japan, with full national coverage expected in Q4 2022.

Source: Twitter

Starlink has been quite the promising service, giving the availability of internet to pretty much any subscriber without cable or fiber support in their area. That makes it huge for rural areas and those with bad traditional internet infrastructure. While there are still a lot of regions worldwide that don’t have Starlink availability, the service continues to expand as SpaceX launches more satellites and gains further contracts, such as teaming up with T-Mobile to launch Starlink V2 on mobile devices. It recently achieved over 400,000 subscribers worldwide.

With the launch of SpaceX’s Starlink internet in parts of Japan, and full national coverage expected by the end of this year, that subscriber number may boom. Stay tuned as we continue to cover Starlink for further coverage and expansion updates.