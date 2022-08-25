SpaceX and T-Mobile team up to bring Starlink V2 to mobile phone dead zones Elon Musk hopes to offer texting, images, and 'a little bit of video' to areas where connectivity is an issue.

There’s nothing more frustrating than being in a mobile dead zone, unable to contact others. Elon Musk recognizes this and has stated that Starlink V2 will help put an end to mobile phone dead zones thanks to a collaboration between SpaceX and T-Mobile.

During a SpaceX presentation at the facility in Texas, SpaceX founder Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert spoke about a new collaboration between the two companies. This team up looks to bring cellular service to areas within the United States that were typically known to be mobile dead spots.

As reported on by CNBC, this service will be built upon SpaxeX’s Starlink V2, which is set to launch next year. According to Sievert, T-Mobile will offer up its mid-band PCS spectrum to SpaceX for use in the satellites.

Users will not need new phones to access this service and the plan is to ensure this service functions even if a natural disaster takes out local infrastructure. While it won’t offer the same speeds and connectivity as typical broadband, it will allow for text messaging, images, and even limited video capabilities if there isn’t much congestion.

Recently, the FCC rejected SpaceX request for almost $1 billion in rural internet subsidies. The reason for the request was to aid SpaceX in bringing broadband internet to rural areas in the United States. Even though this request was rejected, it seems that SpaceX is pressing forward with attempting to clear up any mobile phone dead zones.

While no pricing was revealed for this service, Sievert did note that the company reached out to international carriers to join the alliance. This would allow foreign visitors to use the network provided their telecom provider was a partner.

There's also some good news for Tesla owners regarding Starlink. Elon Musk confirmed via Twitter that the service would be coming to Telsa vehicles with the premium connectivity.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the SpaceX and T-Mobile team up as well as the latest on Starlink V2. For more on SpaceX and all things related to Elon Musk, you’re already in the right place.