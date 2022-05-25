SpaceX Starlink internet subscribers pass 400,000 worldwide According to a recent report filed with the FCC, Starlink has passed 400,000 subscribers around the world.

While SpaceX continues to work towards launching commercial flight and trips to Mars, its other investments continue to pay off on earth – particularly its Starlink internet service. According to a recent filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Starlink internet has amassed over 400,000 subscribers worldwide and is up massively from its previous reporting.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company reported the 400,000 subscriber milestone to federal regulators this week, as shared by CNBC. According to SpaceX, Starlink made it past the 400,000 subscriber mark during month. The subscriber count has been increasing massively throughout 2022, as well. Back in March, Starlink reported around 250,000 subscribers, and even earlier this year, the service was reporting around 145,000. That means that the Starlink subscriber base has increased by a little under three times its numbers at the beginning of the year. This growth is also despite a price hike SpaceX implemented for Starlink service back in March 2022, increasing prices for both new and existing subscribers.

Starlink's internet service has proven to be attractive to users around the world, especially in areas where traditional internet infrastructure is lacking.

Despite the aforementioned price hike, SpaceX has been working around the clock to improve and bring further features to its Starlink internet service. After a bit of a rocky launch in October 2021 due to a geomagnetic storm knocking out numerous Starlink satellites, SpaceX has boosted Starlink with the addition of features like portability, to allow users to move their Starlink equipment around during bouts of travel. Starlink service was also recently made available for use with RVs and large vehicles that move frequently.

Prices may have risen due to inflation, but the service offered by Starlink is still a much-desired one, giving customers the option of internet pretty much anywhere – a much-needed service in modern times and especially in regions where internet infrastructure is lacking. With its subscriber base increasing so much with each filing, it will be interesting to see if those numbers continue to improve throughout 2022. Stay tuned for more SpaceX and Starlink coverage right here at Shacknews.