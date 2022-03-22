SpaceX Starlink satellite Internet provider raises prices SpaceX cites inflation as the cause of a recent Starlink price hike.

Starlink is one of the recent endeavors of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, looking to provide high-speed internet service around the globe. The service can cost quite the pretty penny, and will now be getting a price hike. SpaceX has started to inform users that due to inflation, prices for Starlink packages will soon be increasing.

SpaceX has started to directly contact Starlink customers to inform them of the imminent price hike. One of these emails was obtained by Shacknews. The price increase affects just about every aspect of the service and is going into effect in the near future.

Due to excessive levels of inflation, the price of the Starlink kit is increasing from $499 to $549 for deposit holders, and $599 for all new orders, effective today. In addition, the Starlink monthly service price will increase from $99 to $110. The new price will apply to your subscription on 5/11/2022.

As stated in the email, SpaceX blames the price increase on market inflation, a growing issue in the economy over the last several months. This news will surely displease some users, and SpaceX reiterates that the service can be canceled at any time. Those that return their Starlink gear within a year of starting the service can receive a partial refund of $200 USD.

There’s no mention of prices going back down to their original numbers should inflation cease to be an issue in the future. It’s been an odd couple of months for Starlink, as the company recently saw 40 of its satellites get knocked out in a geomagnetic storm. As we continue to monitor Starlink’s business, stick with Shacknews.