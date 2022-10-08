Weekend Discussion - October 8, 2022

The leaves are changing color and it's getting a bit cooler out. It's a great weekend to get cozy and play a few video games. And a good time to read this hot and ready edition of Weekend Discussion!

There's hype building for Gotham Knights and the Batgirl gameplay footage we were able to show off recently has me excited.

TJ got to show off the new Natural Disater Update in Have A Nice Death and rose to the challenge when it came to this boss! You can watch his entire live stream with a few members of the team at Magic Design Studios here.

We had an awesome Indie Showcase this week with over 35 games shown off. Games that you can play during Steam Next Fest which is still going down as well! Check out the entire showcase below:

And Now...The Internet

There is plenty going on when it comes to the World Wide Web so let's dive in!

It was a pretty rough launch for Overwatch 2. Saw a ton of moments like this on the timeline.

Since we don't know when GTA 6 is coming, it's time to get creative out here.

I've learned to never doubt J-Roc's feet skills. Drop him a follow on Twitch here.

I love to see the ladies kicking butt in Apex.

Fall is my favorite time of year and Kirby is always adorable so yeah.

The Super Mario Bros trailer has all of us hype. But the meme's have been pretty hilarious too.

People are getting very creative with the character creator in Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta.

Weekend Vibes

Thanks for joining me again this week. Make sure to take a moment to check out Shackpets and I'll be back with some spooky fun next weekend!