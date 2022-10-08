Weekend Discussion - October 8, 2022

The leaves are changing color and it's getting a bit cooler out. It's a great weekend to get cozy and play a few video games. And a good time to read this hot and ready edition of Weekend Discussion!
- Street Fighter 6 lets each player have their stage of choice in online matches
- Google Tensor G2 chip introduced during Made by Google '22
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's TM Machine lets you make moves from collected resources
- Deathloop director confirms that it is connected to the Dishonored universe
- Google Pixel Watch revealed with built-in Fitbit, starting at $349
- Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro revealed, starting at $599
- Need for Speed Unbound gets reveal trailer and December release date
- Nintendo announces Animal Crossing DJ K.K. and Splatoon 3 Deep Cut concerts
- World of Warships brings Submarine Class to battle in latest update
- Divinity is getting a nerf in Destiny 2
- Steam Deck and Dock now available without a reservation
- Light talks winning and opponents at Smash Ultimate Glitch Regen 2022
- Twitter (TWTR) v Elon Musk court case stayed until October 28 to allow deal to close
There's hype building for Gotham Knights and the Batgirl gameplay footage we were able to show off recently has me excited.
TJ got to show off the new Natural Disater Update in Have A Nice Death and rose to the challenge when it came to this boss! You can watch his entire live stream with a few members of the team at Magic Design Studios here.
We had an awesome Indie Showcase this week with over 35 games shown off. Games that you can play during Steam Next Fest which is still going down as well! Check out the entire showcase below:
It was a pretty rough launch for Overwatch 2. Saw a ton of moments like this on the timeline.
This is just cruel pic.twitter.com/QMay2xzpKQ— Moises Taveras (@PlatanoRanger) October 5, 2022
Since we don't know when GTA 6 is coming, it's time to get creative out here.
Wait cause i really thought this was the GTA at first.😭 pic.twitter.com/YAvBySP7R1— Marije Blen🀄️🦍 (@MJ_Blen) October 3, 2022
I've learned to never doubt J-Roc's feet skills. Drop him a follow on Twitch here.
Everyone: "I'd love to see you take on the bee with your feet"— J-Roc (@JrocTheGod) September 27, 2022
Yeah, she didn't touch me pic.twitter.com/EcnbvKVqFC
I love to see the ladies kicking butt in Apex.
For those that don't know, here are just a few Black Women and Femmes I know in the @PlayApex community. We are content creators, competitive players, tournament organizers, esports org founders, and even casual players. We span all ranked levels and we've BEEN here. pic.twitter.com/NEN11caLHS— Makeup on Stream Hiatus until December 💜 (@wemakeup_steam) September 27, 2022
Fall is my favorite time of year and Kirby is always adorable so yeah.
Kirby!! But make him spooky!!!! pic.twitter.com/5g35OOfsc9— A Stitching Witch 🌙 (@astitchingwitch) October 4, 2022
The Super Mario Bros trailer has all of us hype. But the meme's have been pretty hilarious too.
My first thought seeing them pic.twitter.com/6EciHiziyN— Some taco dude (@Sometacodude1) October 6, 2022
People are getting very creative with the character creator in Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta.
Hey kid, want to play #StreetFighter6? pic.twitter.com/aB4Yh0dNbR— J I Y U N A (@jiyunaJP) October 7, 2022
New spooky tunes are here.
Here's a heartfelt performance from Kendrick Lamar.
