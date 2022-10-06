Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Twitter (TWTR) v Elon Musk court case stayed until October 28 to allow deal to close

After Elon Musk's lawyers claimed the deal to buy Twitter was expected to close on October 28, the case's judge has stayed the trial until that date.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
1

Another interesting wrinkle has occurred in the case of Twitter v Elon Musk. As the billionaire has scrambled to try to get out of the deal, it looks like the court is leaning toward holding Musk to legal obligations of his signed agreements. In light of this, Elon Musk’s lawyers claimed that they have agreed to close on the deal and plan of merger, but expect it to close by October 28. With this expectation in mind, Judge Kathaleen McCormick has stayed the trial at least until October 28 to allow the deal to close. If the deal does not close by that date, parties are expected to continue the trial with a new November 2022 court date.

This information was shared in the most recent court filings on the Twitter v Elon Musk case, as shared by The Chancery Daily Twitter on October 6, 2022. While Twitter initially opposed delay of the trial, it was agreed upon on the grounds that Musk’s lawyers stated that the deal’s closing “is expected on or around October 28, 2022.”

Judge Kathleen McCormick's decision to stay the Twitter v Elon Musk case until October 28.
Twitter (TWTR) v Elon Musk Judge Kathleen McCormick ordered the trial stayed until October 28 to allow parties to close the deal.
Source: Twitter

As such, Twitter and Elon Musk have only until October 28 to close the deal after which the case will be dropped. If closure of the deal is not reached by said date, the parties are instructed to contact the court and obtain a new trial date, which would take place in November 2022. This follows hot on the heels of word that Musk would proceed with the deal, halting share sales of Twitter (TWTR) stock just a couple days earlier this week.

It would appear that Elon Musk is being backed into a corner where the deal must go through by the end of this month or he and his representatives will find themselves back in court. As we await further details on the case, stay tuned for new updates right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola