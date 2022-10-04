Twitter (TWTR) shares halted on report Musk will go through with acquisition
Twitter's stock jumped today on news that Musk has reconsidered the deal and will go through with the $44 billion acquisition
Elon Musk has reportedly changed his mind about the Twitter deal again and will now go through with his original offer to buy the social media company for $44 billion.
Bloomberg reports that Elon Musk is once again proposing to buy Twitter for $54.20/share. The Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter affirming his decision to carry out the $44 billion acquisition. After months of trying to squirrel out of the deal, it has become very apparent that the billionaire entrepreneur failed to carry out proper due diligence before making the original offer back in April. Buyer's remorse is not cause for a break of the deal, and now the acquisition will likely go through despite Musk's best efforts in Delaware court.
lol did I say "maybe he'll just show up and actually close" https://t.co/SvPIjCtCkg— The Chancery Daily (@chancery_daily) October 4, 2022
Over the past month, Twitter and Musk's lawyers have been battling it out in Delaware. Twitter's lawyers have been rather transparent about the sticking point of monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) being the metric the company uses to measure its success. Musk has spent most of 2022 calling Twitter's management out for poor disclosure of the number of bots on the platform. Twitter provided even more disclosure on how activity is measured, but these were questions Musk should have been asking before agreeing to a deal at the end of the day.
Tesla demos are always rough, and that is the case with the production prototype of the Optimus robot. $TSLA #TeslaAIDay— Shacknews (@shacknews) October 1, 2022
Still live at https://t.co/bHt9VvRLHy pic.twitter.com/SiMSeJlfN1
While today's news may be the beginning of the end of this ridiculous period for Twitter shareholders, users of the social media platform are now staring down a future with Elon Musk in charge. Hopefully this transition of power goes smoother than that Optimus Robot demonstration this past weekend.
Full Disclosure:
At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:
Long Twitter via TWTR shares
It could be that the price is good enough that eventually Elon Musk will make a profit on the whole thing if he's willing to wait to sell shares of Twitter stock.
It also could be that he's in a bad position legally against twitter and he wants to avoid a lawsuit that ends up with him not having shares of twitter to eventually sell.
I'm not sure what it is. He's an idiot for even expressing an interest in having so much control of Twitter. $44 billion is a bit steep for that sort of thing.
Exactly—he’s 100% gonna loose the lawsuit. He’s either got to pony up and buy twitter at the agreed price OR settle with twitter for like 15-20billion and *not* own them. I think twitter mgmt has no incentive to settle so Elon put his big boy pants on finally. Glad to see twitter will have yet another absent ceo.
at this level of M&A, the lawyers have LOTS of circuit breakers to stop deals based on due diligence along the way.
elon apparently decided to use none of the fail-safes or waived them to get a better deal or something. twitter did completely fudge the numbers, and theoretically elon SHOULD be able to walk away easily.
punishing elon personally is one thing, I understand folks' motivation for having him be forced to buy twitter, but separating those emotions out... this is a super bad deal and I'm really curious why elon can't cleanly say "nope fuck you, you lied, deal is off"
You read the text messages they released as part of the trial? Elon knew about the bots before he even offered to buy. He has negative legs to stand on.
He finally sobered up and is being smart about this. Helluva bender he went on, he’s got bragging rights for like the next hundred years on—you think impulse buying that $250k Lamborghini was a big deal?? Boooy let me tell you!
because they didn't lie and/or elon knew it was a lie and made a hostile bid for the company. twitter didn't want to agree to the deal, but musk kept being an asshole about it.
here's a good piece about why/how musk fucked himself into having to go through with the buyout:
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-09-07/does-elon-musk-know-how-mergers-work
the bot misrepresentation is debatable, and would have to have a major affect on the stock price to be used as an out. it doesn't help that the reason elon stated that he wanted to buy twitter was to fix the bot problem, so it could be argued that he knew anyway.
as for shitty contract lawyers. if the worlds richest man says get the deal signed, they get the deal signed. they're not going to delay it by trying to cover his ass incase he changes his mind.
