Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Twitter (TWTR) shares halted on report Musk will go through with acquisition

Twitter's stock jumped today on news that Musk has reconsidered the deal and will go through with the $44 billion acquisition
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
15

Elon Musk has reportedly changed his mind about the Twitter deal again and will now go through with his original offer to buy the social media company for $44 billion. 

Elon Musk seen here smoking a marijuana blunt on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
Elon Musk seen here in deep thought.
Source: The Joe Rogan Experience

Bloomberg reports that Elon Musk is once again proposing to buy Twitter for $54.20/share. The Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter affirming his decision to carry out the $44 billion acquisition. After months of trying to squirrel out of the deal, it has become very apparent that the billionaire entrepreneur failed to carry out proper due diligence before making the original offer back in April. Buyer's remorse is not cause for a break of the deal, and now the acquisition will likely go through despite Musk's best efforts in Delaware court.

Over the past month, Twitter and Musk's lawyers have been battling it out in Delaware. Twitter's lawyers have been rather transparent about the sticking point of monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) being the metric the company uses to measure its success. Musk has spent most of 2022 calling Twitter's management out for poor disclosure of the number of bots on the platform. Twitter provided even more disclosure on how activity is measured, but these were questions Musk should have been asking before agreeing to a deal at the end of the day.

While today's news may be the beginning of the end of this ridiculous period for Twitter shareholders, users of the social media platform are now staring down a future with Elon Musk in charge. Hopefully this transition of power goes smoother than that Optimus Robot demonstration this past weekend.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long Twitter via TWTR shares

Luminary
Luminary

Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 4, 2022 9:55 AM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Twitter (TWTR) shares halted on report Musk will go through with acquisition

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 4, 2022 9:56 AM

      Wait what

      • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 4, 2022 9:59 AM

        It could be that the price is good enough that eventually Elon Musk will make a profit on the whole thing if he's willing to wait to sell shares of Twitter stock.

        It also could be that he's in a bad position legally against twitter and he wants to avoid a lawsuit that ends up with him not having shares of twitter to eventually sell.

        I'm not sure what it is. He's an idiot for even expressing an interest in having so much control of Twitter. $44 billion is a bit steep for that sort of thing.

        • FrayLo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 4, 2022 10:16 AM

          He’s gonna lose the lawsuit given what he signed, so he’s better off owning something versus nothing.

          • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 4, 2022 10:18 AM

            Yeah legally he's in a tight spot. He better pay up or the judge will force him to pay up along with punitive damages.

          • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            October 4, 2022 10:19 AM

            Exactly—he’s 100% gonna loose the lawsuit. He’s either got to pony up and buy twitter at the agreed price OR settle with twitter for like 15-20billion and *not* own them. I think twitter mgmt has no incentive to settle so Elon put his big boy pants on finally. Glad to see twitter will have yet another absent ceo.

          • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 4, 2022 10:27 AM

            I'm honestly in awe at how shitty his contract lawyers must be. He should have a gazillion outs. twitter did in fact misrepresent incredibly important data, but it's like he... waived all of that or something

            • the man with the briefcase briefcase mercury ludicrous
              reply
              October 4, 2022 10:28 AM

              Acquirers should do due diligence before signing the deal, not after Russia invades Ukraine.

              • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                reply
                October 4, 2022 10:34 AM

                Not sure what Russia invading Ukraine has anything to do with this lol.

                But yeah Elon absolutely should have done due diligence before signing anything.

                • the man with the briefcase briefcase mercury ludicrous
                  reply
                  October 4, 2022 10:35 AM

                  https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-twitter-deal-putin-world-war-3-2022-9

                  • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    October 4, 2022 10:53 AM

                    Oh wow I did not know about that.

                    That just shows how dumb Elon is about this.

                    lol

                • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  October 4, 2022 10:43 AM

                  at this level of M&A, the lawyers have LOTS of circuit breakers to stop deals based on due diligence along the way.

                  elon apparently decided to use none of the fail-safes or waived them to get a better deal or something. twitter did completely fudge the numbers, and theoretically elon SHOULD be able to walk away easily.

                  punishing elon personally is one thing, I understand folks' motivation for having him be forced to buy twitter, but separating those emotions out... this is a super bad deal and I'm really curious why elon can't cleanly say "nope fuck you, you lied, deal is off"

                  • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                    reply
                    October 4, 2022 10:49 AM

                    You read the text messages they released as part of the trial? Elon knew about the bots before he even offered to buy. He has negative legs to stand on.

                    He finally sobered up and is being smart about this. Helluva bender he went on, he’s got bragging rights for like the next hundred years on—you think impulse buying that $250k Lamborghini was a big deal?? Boooy let me tell you!

                    • not5am legacy 10 years
                      reply
                      October 4, 2022 10:56 AM

                      he didn't sober up. tech sold off across the board just after the buyout agreement was signed, his fortune took a hit. we went from being an internet hero to a joke for buying twitter at a 30%+ mark up.

                  • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                    reply
                    October 4, 2022 10:52 AM

                    You say it's a bad deal. Currently it is a bad deal for Elon but if he's patient and owns all of the shares of stock for the $44 billion he could eventually make a profit.

                    Eventually. I don't see it happening super soon but it definitely could happen.

                    He just has to be patient.

                  • not5am legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    October 4, 2022 10:53 AM

                    because they didn't lie and/or elon knew it was a lie and made a hostile bid for the company. twitter didn't want to agree to the deal, but musk kept being an asshole about it.

                    here's a good piece about why/how musk fucked himself into having to go through with the buyout:
                    https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-09-07/does-elon-musk-know-how-mergers-work

            • not5am legacy 10 years
              reply
              October 4, 2022 10:46 AM

              the bot misrepresentation is debatable, and would have to have a major affect on the stock price to be used as an out. it doesn't help that the reason elon stated that he wanted to buy twitter was to fix the bot problem, so it could be argued that he knew anyway.

              as for shitty contract lawyers. if the worlds richest man says get the deal signed, they get the deal signed. they're not going to delay it by trying to cover his ass incase he changes his mind.

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 4, 2022 9:57 AM

      Well, that's one way to change up how the news cycle is writing about you.

    • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 4, 2022 9:59 AM

      Lol wat

    • pulsedrive
      reply
      October 4, 2022 9:59 AM

      Haha go figure

    • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 4, 2022 10:01 AM

      lol

    • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 4, 2022 10:01 AM

      After AI day he’s taken a pro-bot stance

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 4, 2022 10:04 AM

        he just realized that his ongoing PR disasters can be helped with all the twitter fake accounts.

    • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 4, 2022 10:03 AM

      hahahahahahaha what a fucking shit show.

    • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 4, 2022 10:22 AM

      Let Trump on there so I can quit Twitter forever

    • Danny5225 legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 4, 2022 10:23 AM

      How do I pivot from looking like a Russian pawn?!? I know, I'll agree to do the thing I already contractually agreed to do!

      • Psigun
        reply
        October 4, 2022 10:33 AM

        Why do people think supporting Russia or giving them leeway at all is in any way a tenable view today? This is a country making veiled nuclear threats to us RIGHT NOW lol

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 4, 2022 10:24 AM

      Can't wait to see how free he makes the speech on there

      • Maddog_Delphi97 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 4, 2022 10:32 AM

        I hope after he buys all that twitter stock it drops to ten dollars a share so that he will never make a profit on it. He would lose billions.

      • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 4, 2022 10:42 AM

        Trump will be back on and truth social will fail.

        • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          October 4, 2022 10:54 AM

          Wow I’m surprised DWAC is only down 3% on this news.

    • phipple legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 4, 2022 10:26 AM

      Whyyyyyy

    • corey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 4, 2022 10:55 AM

      I can't wait

Hello, Meet Lola