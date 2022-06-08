Twitter (TWTR) caves to Musk's demand, will provide more internal data on bots A new report states that Twitter will provide Musk with more data on the platform's bot accounts.

Though it’s been a bumpy road from the beginning, the biggest issue stalling Elon Musk’s pending Twitter acquisition has been discrepancies over the platform’s bot and spam accounts. While Twitter reports that only 5 percent of its accounts are bots, Musk believes that number could be four times as high and has requested Twitter supply concrete proof as to how it came to the conclusion. Now, it looks like Twitter will comply and provide that data.

The latest update on the Elon Musk Twitter saga comes thanks to a report from The Washington Post. According to the publication, Twitter will grant Musk access to its internal data on all of the tweets being posted on the platform, allowing him to see for himself just how many bot accounts there are on Twitter. This should be the next step in moving his acquisition of the social media platform towards completion.

Twitter (TWTR) stock is up on the news that the company plans to comply with Musk’s demands. There were previous concerns that he would back out of the deal if Twitter refused to provide the requested data. Earlier this week, Musk and his lawyer penned a letter to the company that stated it was deliberately trying to thwart his attempt to gather more information.

Developing...