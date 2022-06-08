Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Twitter (TWTR) caves to Musk's demand, will provide more internal data on bots

A new report states that Twitter will provide Musk with more data on the platform's bot accounts.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Though it’s been a bumpy road from the beginning, the biggest issue stalling Elon Musk’s pending Twitter acquisition has been discrepancies over the platform’s bot and spam accounts. While Twitter reports that only 5 percent of its accounts are bots, Musk believes that number could be four times as high and has requested Twitter supply concrete proof as to how it came to the conclusion. Now, it looks like Twitter will comply and provide that data.

The latest update on the Elon Musk Twitter saga comes thanks to a report from The Washington Post. According to the publication, Twitter will grant Musk access to its internal data on all of the tweets being posted on the platform, allowing him to see for himself just how many bot accounts there are on Twitter. This should be the next step in moving his acquisition of the social media platform towards completion.

twtr stock value june 8

Twitter (TWTR) stock is up on the news that the company plans to comply with Musk’s demands. There were previous concerns that he would back out of the deal if Twitter refused to provide the requested data. Earlier this week, Musk and his lawyer penned a letter to the company that stated it was deliberately trying to thwart his attempt to gather more information.

Developing...

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola