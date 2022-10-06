Need for Speed Unbound gets reveal trailer and December release date The trailer features an appearance from artist A$AP Rocky who will appear in-game as the leader of the Takeover Scene.

Need for Speed fans were treated to a brand new reveal trailer for Need for Speed Unbound today along with confirmation that the game will release before the end of 2022. More specifically, it’s noted that Need for Speed Unbound will race its way onto PC and next-gen consoles on December 2, 2022.

Speaking of next-gen consoles, Need for Speed Unbound has been developed with that specified technology in mind and will offer 4K resolution at 60 FPS “for the first time in the series” according to a press release accompanying the reveal trailer and release date announcement.

In the trailer, the game’s new visual style is shown off along with several cars and an emphasis on creative tuning and customization. According to the press release, Need for Speed Unbound will offer hundreds of cosmetic items and custom automotive gear giving players “endless options to not only kit out their car but show off their personal style.”

Also featured in the trailer is an appearance from hip-hop artist and actor A$AP Rocky, with fans able to look forward to seeing the artist in-game as the leader of the Takeover Scene, “a new replayable precision driving mode that brings together the community to take over parts of the city and celebrate driving with style over pure speed.”

Other noteworthy details include Need for Speed Unbound featuring a single player campaign where players will need to race and work to reclaim a stolen car pilfered during a robbery at a family auto shop, with the campaign offering a unique system of risk and reward by “introducing true consequences with impactful risk and reward for every race, decision and side bet made.”

Need for Speed Unbound is set to be released on December 2, 2022 and will be available for $69.99 (USD) on platforms including Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via the EA app, Origin, Steam, and Epic Games Store. A special Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition will also be available for purchase for $79.99 that'll include exclusive content such as four custom cars, a clothing pack, driving effect, decals and license plate, character pose and banner artwork.

To get an early jump on buying the game, Need for Speed Unbound is available for pre-order starting today, with pre-order bonuses including an exclusive pack of Unbound content which includes a driving effects pack, decals, license plate, banner artwork, stickers, and $150,000 Bank in players’ wallets when they first jump into the game’s multiplayer component.

EA Play members can enjoy a 10-hour free trial of the game starting November 29, with EA Play Pro members able to enjoy unlimited access to the Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition starting November 29. For more on Need for Speed Unbound, race over to the game's official website. And for more on Need for Speed in general, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including EA’s delay of Need for Speed back in 2021.