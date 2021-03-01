EA delays Need for Speed, puts Criterion on Battlefield 6
EA is shifting developer focus to this year's Battlefield installment.
Though we’ve yet to get a proper reveal, we know that EA is planning to release Battlefield 6 later this year. With the game in its final year of development, EA is looking to put efforts into overdrive. Now, EA has made the move to delay Need for Speed to 2022, taking the Criterion team and putting them on BF6 to support development.
This news comes from Polygon, as the outlet recently spoke to Laura Miele, EA’s chief studios officer. Originally set to launch in 2021, EA has pushed the release of Need for Speed by roughly a year. This is so that Criterion, the studio working on Need for Speed, can shift its full focus to aiding DICE with development on the next Battlefield game. In Miele's discussion with Polygon, she states that part of the reason for the delay was the ongoing pandemic.
What’s interesting, is that she also speaks to the recent Codemasters acquisition. Miele state’s that EA will release a racing game later this year by way of Codemasters, which made the decision to delay Need for Speed much easier. It’s not been specified what title this will be, but expect a new Codemasters game later this year.
It’s unclear in what capacity Criterion will be involved with Battlefield 6’s development, but the game is still set to launch this year, as confirmed in a recent EA earning’s call. For the latest news and updates on Battlefield 6, as well as the recently delayed Need for Speed, stay right here on Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, EA delays Need for Speed, puts Criterion on Battlefield 6
-
EA shifts Criterion off the next NFS (pushed to 2022) to work on Battlefield 6.
https://www.polygon.com/2021/3/1/22307226/battlefield-6-release-date-need-for-speed-2021-delayed-ea-dice-criterion-codemasters
EA does this far too much with its studios when it sees a flagship product failing (causing the side projects to suffer :/ )
-
-
-
-
-
Isn't the next battlefield due out late 2021? Throwing a bunch of hands this late into the dev cycle doesn't instill me with confidence but I've become suspect to everything EA; from their business priorities to their product quality.
The haters were right. Bioware is proof that EA is where studios go to die, not prosper, and I see battlefield V as signs that DICE is travelling the same road.
-
-
-
-
Ah, classic upper-management "power move"-- assuming that dumping a ton of new resources on a problem is the sure-fire solution to getting a good product out the door, on-time!
Every exec who pulls this shit just assumes they are a genius and "taking one for the team by eating a bunch of cost", when in reality they're just dooming the project to even bigger disappointment.
EA's fall from grace has been textbook.
-