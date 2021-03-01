New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA delays Need for Speed, puts Criterion on Battlefield 6

EA is shifting developer focus to this year's Battlefield installment.
Donovan Erskine
9

Though we’ve yet to get a proper reveal, we know that EA is planning to release Battlefield 6 later this year. With the game in its final year of development, EA is looking to put efforts into overdrive. Now, EA has made the move to delay Need for Speed to 2022, taking the Criterion team and putting them on BF6 to support development.

This news comes from Polygon, as the outlet recently spoke to Laura Miele, EA’s chief studios officer. Originally set to launch in 2021, EA has pushed the release of Need for Speed by roughly a year. This is so that Criterion, the studio working on Need for Speed, can shift its full focus to aiding DICE with development on the next Battlefield game. In Miele's discussion with Polygon, she states that part of the reason for the delay was the ongoing pandemic.

What’s interesting, is that she also speaks to the recent Codemasters acquisition. Miele state’s that EA will release a racing game later this year by way of Codemasters, which made the decision to delay Need for Speed much easier. It’s not been specified what title this will be, but expect a new Codemasters game later this year.

It’s unclear in what capacity Criterion will be involved with Battlefield 6’s development, but the game is still set to launch this year, as confirmed in a recent EA earning’s call. For the latest news and updates on Battlefield 6, as well as the recently delayed Need for Speed, stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 1, 2021 11:15 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, EA delays Need for Speed, puts Criterion on Battlefield 6

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 1, 2021 9:14 AM

      EA shifts Criterion off the next NFS (pushed to 2022) to work on Battlefield 6.

      https://www.polygon.com/2021/3/1/22307226/battlefield-6-release-date-need-for-speed-2021-delayed-ea-dice-criterion-codemasters

      EA does this far too much with its studios when it sees a flagship product failing (causing the side projects to suffer :/ )

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 1, 2021 9:44 AM

        The last 26 NFS games have been bad. I guess people must buy thrm but man. They all stink

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 1, 2021 10:19 AM

        EA blog

        https://www.ea.com/news/a-bold-move-for-battlefield

      • Stimpak Chopra mercury mega
        reply
        March 1, 2021 10:33 AM

        The main thing I read into this is that the scope they've demanded of Battlefield is too great for its development time.

        It'll be released full of bugs to support the two thirds of the content that nobody plays. Again.

      • pixelat3d legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 1, 2021 10:43 AM

        They didn't buy Codemasters to not have the DIRT people work on NFS. Criterion failed big time on that franchise. At least they didn't just fire them all?

        • Ajax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          March 1, 2021 12:30 PM

          As long as the NFS series is treated like a live-service, open-world explore-o-shooter with combat bits exchanged for race events, you're going to have the same issue. Codemasters is just a different hammer pounding away on the screw that Criterion couldn't drive.

          • lacker legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            March 1, 2021 12:57 PM

            I want a game now called Screwdriver.

        • sigpro legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 1, 2021 1:26 PM

          I really hope not. I'm not a fan of how the cars feel / handle in the mainstream dirt series. Been trying a bit of 5 on game pass and coming from playing horizon to it cars feel like shit to drive in dirt 5.

      • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 1, 2021 10:56 AM

        Isn't the next battlefield due out late 2021? Throwing a bunch of hands this late into the dev cycle doesn't instill me with confidence but I've become suspect to everything EA; from their business priorities to their product quality.

        The haters were right. Bioware is proof that EA is where studios go to die, not prosper, and I see battlefield V as signs that DICE is travelling the same road.

    • Lightzout legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 1, 2021 11:18 AM

      Awesome sauce!

    • marmite legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 1, 2021 12:17 PM

      They did a great job with Firestorm so this is potentially great news.

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 1, 2021 12:46 PM

      Uh-oh, Brooke's Law comes to mind.

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 1, 2021 1:11 PM

        Exactly what I was thinking -- it seems kind of late to bring in new folks to the project. :/

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 1, 2021 1:34 PM

      Ah, classic upper-management "power move"-- assuming that dumping a ton of new resources on a problem is the sure-fire solution to getting a good product out the door, on-time!

      Every exec who pulls this shit just assumes they are a genius and "taking one for the team by eating a bunch of cost", when in reality they're just dooming the project to even bigger disappointment.

      EA's fall from grace has been textbook.

