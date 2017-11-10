EA returns Need for Speed development to Criterion
After several years under the handling of Ghost Games, Need for Speed is being returned to Burnout studio Criterion Games.
Download the Need for Speed Heat Studio app to get the jump on customizing
The new Need for Speed has finally been revealed. Need for Speed Heat is coming this November.
New images have appeared that supposedly include the title of the next Need for Speed game which is set to be revealed on Wednesday, August 13.
Do you feel the need for new Need for Speed action? You'll learn all about the upcoming next game in the series soon.
The latest Need for Speed No Limits DLC contains new content featuring Steve Aoki and inspired by his comic, Neon Future.
There are some good ideas in this new Need For Speed entry but it's all buried beneath poor design, pacing, and technical hiccups.
In this guide, we're going to chase down the classic, out-of-commission cars that you'll find throughout Payback.
Here's how to find the Nissan 240z derelict car and all the clues to the rest of its parts.
The new trailer teases deep customization options and some open world treasure hunting.