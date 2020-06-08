New Need for Speed game in development at Criterion Games Need for Speed Heat will be getting cross play in addition to news of a new Criterion Games-developed entry.

Criterion Games, most famously known for its work on the Burnout series, is trying its hand at bringing a new title to the Need for Speed series.

Criterion general manager Matt Webster teased in a recent letter to the Need for Speed community that the developer is "back in the driver's seat" in terms of development.

"As you’ll know we have real history with racing and with Need for Speed. We’re focused on bringing Criterion’s unique point of view, unparalleled game feel, and high quality innovations that will chart a new future for this wonderful series of games," Webster wrote.

Unfortunately, aside from announcing that Criterion would be handling this new entry, Webster didn't give any concrete information about when we might be able to expect it. He teased simply that there will be "more Need for Speed and Steam announcements" scheduled for EA Play Live 2020, which is set to take place online on June 18.

To tide us over, there is a juicy new update for Need for Speed Heat. It's getting crossplay in addition to being added to EA Access and the Origin Access Basic Vault on June 16.

"At Criterion, we’ve always believed that games are better with friends," said Webster. "We don’t want your platform of choice to be a barrier for that experience. So we’re thrilled to let you all know that on June 9, Need for Speed Heat will be the first Electronic Arts title to offer cross-play, meaning that players—regardless of their platform—can jump into Palm City together as one, united community."

There are certainly some exciting things to look forward to as a Need for Speed player. We'll keep you abreast of all the news there is regarding the series, so stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.