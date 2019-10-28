Watch the Need for Speed Heat launch trailer with your own ride Customize your whip and watch it come to life in this interactive launch trailer experience.

Need for Speed Heat is almost here, and you can check out the game's launch trailer right now.

But there's something special and exciting about this particular launch trailer. Sure, you can watch the typical version of Need For Speed Heat that everyone can see, but this is actually an interactive trailer that you can change up how you see fit – if you're chosen, at least.

How can you do that? First, you need to have already downloaded the NFS Heat Studio app. If you created your own special ride in the app, you can apply to have it featured in the launch trailer. EA has advertised several slots for individuals to create their own fun car creation and have it chosen to appear in the trailer.

"NFS Heat and the NFS Heat Studio app have created an industry first custom trailer experience, putting your creativity in the driving seat. Anyone who has created a custom ride in the NFS Heat Studio app can apply to have it feature in the NFS Heat Launch trailer, but time is limited so don't wait," reads the official promotional site.

"Send us the email connected to your EA Account (the same one you used in the NFS Heat Studio app) below, and you could receive a unique and personalized Need for Speed Heat launch trailer. If you are chosen, the Studio team will select one of the top five rides you have saved in the Showroom to appear in your trailer, so make sure you've only got the best of the best on display. The NFS Heat Wave is coming - don't miss out."

So if you think you've got what it takes to make a sick enough ride, be sure to sign up and let EA know what you're made of before the game drops. Act fast though, because you have to do all that before NFS Heat is officially out. Need for Speed Heat is careening to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 8.