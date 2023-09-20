Criterion Games joins EA Entertainment, will focus on Battlefield and Need for Speed Criterion will primarily focus on improving Battlefield 2042 as well as get going on a new project.

Criterion Games has been part of the EA family since the early 2000s, working on a variety of franchises (and the occasional new IP) during that time. When the company split up into EA Entertainment and EA Sports, Criterion went with the latter. Moving forward, though, it looks like the studio will be jumping sides and narrowing its focus. Criterion Games is set to join EA Entertainment, and will be aiding in the development of Battlefield and Need for Speed games.

EA Entertainment General Group Manager Vince Zampella penned a blog post about the change on the EA website.

As we’ve said before, we’re all-in on Battlefield. Today, Criterion is added to our world-class Battlefield studios dedicated to ushering in a new era for the franchise. The majority of the team will be working alongside DICE, Ripple Effect, and Ridgeline that are led by Byron Beede, GM of Battlefield. Criterion’s experience with Battlefield, our technology and building engaging experiences will have an immediate positive impact as we continue to work on Battlefield 2042, and as we continue pre-production on a connected Battlefield Universe. There is no better studio to join us on this journey and I couldn’t be more excited.

Source: Electronic Arts

Criterion is already experienced in both the Battlefield and Need for Speed franchises. The studio is credited on Battlefield V and Battlefield 2042, and also worked on a number of other EA shooters over the years. Criterion’s most recent game was Need for Speed Unbound, and the studio worked on three games in the series before that.

This post also serves as a soft confirmation that EA has already started pre-development work on a new Battlefield and Need for Speed, not that we suspected the publisher would leave these massive franchises behind. Stick with Shacknews for future updates on what’s new with Battlefield and Need for Speed.