Criterion Games joins EA Entertainment, will focus on Battlefield and Need for Speed

Criterion will primarily focus on improving Battlefield 2042 as well as get going on a new project.
Donovan Erskine
Criterion Games has been part of the EA family since the early 2000s, working on a variety of franchises (and the occasional new IP) during that time. When the company split up into EA Entertainment and EA Sports, Criterion went with the latter. Moving forward, though, it looks like the studio will be jumping sides and narrowing its focus. Criterion Games is set to join EA Entertainment, and will be aiding in the development of Battlefield and Need for Speed games.

EA Entertainment General Group Manager Vince Zampella penned a blog post about the change on the EA website.

Criterion is already experienced in both the Battlefield and Need for Speed franchises. The studio is credited on Battlefield V and Battlefield 2042, and also worked on a number of other EA shooters over the years. Criterion’s most recent game was Need for Speed Unbound, and the studio worked on three games in the series before that.

This post also serves as a soft confirmation that EA has already started pre-development work on a new Battlefield and Need for Speed, not that we suspected the publisher would leave these massive franchises behind. Stick with Shacknews for future updates on what’s new with Battlefield and Need for Speed.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

