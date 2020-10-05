Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered revealed for launch in November 2020 Often considered a highlight of the series, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is bringing the 2010 racing game to new consoles in November.

In the long library of Need for Speed games, Hot Pursuit is considered to be a highlight of the series. Having launched back in 2010, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit brought players a highly replayable and competitive police vs. street racers scenario which featured plenty of sleek and rock-solid single-player and multiplayer gameplay. Now, Electronic Arts and Criterion Games are bringing back the series highlight with a remastered version coming to modern consoles and PC in November.

Electronic Arts and Criterion Games announced Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered with a trailer on the Need for Speed YouTube channel on October 5, 2020. Launching on November 6, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and then on November 13 on Nintendo Switch, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is a brushed-up bundle of the 2010 game and all of its DLC packaged for modern systems. It will feature updated visuals to the original NFS gameplay, along with the returning Autolog social feature and online multiplayer featuring cross-play across all platforms.

Maybe the coolest sounding part of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit remastered is getting an updated version of the game and all of its DLC on the potentially high graphical end of PC, but also getting it in a more mobile form with a Nintendo Switch launch. The mention of cross-play support to allow racers across the whole playerbase to interact and compete with one another feels like a cherry on top. It’s been a while since we heard that Criterion was working on new Need for Speed games after Electronic Arts finally handed the racing franchise back to the studio earlier in 2020.

It will remain to be seen how the vastly different platforms will handle Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit remastered and its cross-play capabilities, but with a launch date set in early November, we won’t be waiting long to find out either.