The next Battlefield game is releasing Holiday 2021 EA has confirmed the next Battlefield game will launch by the end of 2021.

As most of gaming’s biggest franchises prepare to transition into the next generation, there’s one notably missing. EA’s Battlefield franchise is often a staple of the Holiday release window, but won’t be receiving a new installment this year. However, we now know when the Battlefield franchise will be making its return, as the company’s CEO has revealed the next Battlefield game will release by the end of 2021 for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This news comes from EA CEO Andrew Wilson. During a call with investors, Wilson stated that the next Battlefield game should be expected for the next Holiday season. “The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to deliver a true next-gen vision for the franchise. We have hands-on playtesting underway internally and the team has been getting very positive feedback on the game as we’ve begun to engage our community. The next Battlefield is set to launch in holiday 2021, we’re excited to share a lot more about the game in the spring.”

We didn't get any title reveal, or even details on the game’s setting and story, but that information will come in the early months of 2021. DICE is currently developing the title, as the developer has become a veteran of the series. EA promises that the game is being built on “a never before seen scale,” thanks to the advanced technology of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

It’s been two years since we’ve gotten a new Battlefield game, as 2018 Battlefield V was met with lukewarm responses from players and critics. It will be interesting to see if Battlefield sticks to the historical settings we’ve seen in recent entries, or brings the franchise back to the modern day. For more updates on the next Battlefield game, stay with us here on Shacknews.