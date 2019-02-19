Dirt 5 Xbox Series X gameplay revealed during Inside Xbox
Codemasters showed off the world's first look at Dirt 5 gameplay on the Xbox Series X during today's Inside Xbox.
Codemasters showed off the world's first look at Dirt 5 gameplay on the Xbox Series X during today's Inside Xbox.
This new footage is surely meant to "get your heart racing," as the trailer implies.
Codemasters' outstanding rally title now includes VR support for PC players.
More than a decade after the release of the original cult hit, Codemasters is ready to bring back GRID, and has a new gameplay trailer to show it off.
Grid returns to the world of auto racing in the latest Codemasters game, slated for a release later this year.
Racing game fans can get a glimpse of several of the cars featured in the upcoming F1 2019 racer thanks to a new trailer.
Codemasters is back with the newest version of their rally sim and the Shacknews Stream Team has aspirations of driving among the world's best. Spoilers: these guys can't drive.
Scare yourself with Soma and cross the finish line in OnRush.
The breakthrough rally simulation hit will be getting a sequel in 2019.
Codemasters appears to have another gem on their hands with the latest entry in their Formula 1 simulation series.